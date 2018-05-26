CBSE 12th Result 2018: More Than 11 Lakh Student Wait In Anticipation, Result Today CBSE 12th result 2018 expected to be released by afternoon at cbseresults.nic.in.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be announcing results for class 12 students today. The result will be announced for all the streams and regions simultaneously. The result will be released on the official results portal . Students would also be able to check their result through Google Search, Microsoft mobile app and through SMS. After result declaration CBSE will also begin the post-result counselling which will continue till June 9, 2018 Students would need their examination roll number to check their result. This year more than 11 lakh students appeared for the CBSE 12th board examination.Students would also get their result through IVRs. The board has also informed that the result will not be available at the board office and students should not visit board office for their result. The digital marks sheets would be available through Digilocker service as well and students DigiLocker account credentials will be sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE.DigiLocker can also be accessed from your mobile phone on Android and iOS platforms. Result will also be available on the Umang app which can be downloaded on android, iOS and windows based smart phone.After result declaration, the board will display instruction for verification on the official website. There were speculations that the CBSE board results might be delayed this year on accounts of Economics re-examination but CBSE had assured that the re-examination would not affect the result schedule. Yesterday, in a tweet, the School Education Secretary, MHRD, Anil Swarup confirmed that CBSE result will be released on May 26, 2018.