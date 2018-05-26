Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 Results Declared, To Be Available Online Soon Uttarakhand board results have been announced for class 10, 11 and 12 annual exams. The UK Board results will be available soon on official website, uaresults.nic.in.

Share EMAIL PRINT UK Board Result 2018: Know How To Check New Delhi: Uttarakhand Board results have been announced for class 10, 11 and 12 annual exams. Though, the Board has declared the results, it is yet to update the results on official website, uaresults.nic.in. According to reports, the pass percentage for class 10 is 74.57%. With the declaration of the result, the Board has brought an end to the long wait of the students who have been waiting for their results. The result has been released for more than 2 lakh students. The result will also be available on other third party websites such as India Results, Exam Results etc.



Students can contact the



Students have to log in to the result portal using their roll number and/ or date of birth.



In 2017, 73.67 per cent students had qualified in the 10th board exam and 78.89 per cent students had qualified in the 12th board examination.



Immediately after downloading the online mark statement, students need to check the entries made. Errors, if any, should be taken to the notice of the school. Class 10 students should be very particular in this regard, as the pass certificate will henceforth be used as a date of birth proof certificate.



CBSE students in the State can also check their board exam result today. The Board will announce class 12th result today at cbseresults.nic.in.



