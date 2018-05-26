Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 Results Declared, To Be Available Online Soon

Students can contact the UBSE on 05947-254275 or email id secy-ubse-uk@nic.in in case of any problem or query.
Students have to log in to the result portal using their roll number and/ or date of birth.
In 2017, 73.67 per cent students had qualified in the 10th board exam and 78.89 per cent students had qualified in the 12th board examination.
Immediately after downloading the online mark statement, students need to check the entries made. Errors, if any, should be taken to the notice of the school. Class 10 students should be very particular in this regard, as the pass certificate will henceforth be used as a date of birth proof certificate.
CBSE students in the State can also check their board exam result today. The Board will announce class 12th result today at cbseresults.nic.in.
