Heavy Rain In North India, Flooding, Traffic Chaos in Delhi Amid Red Alert

From the national capital, Delhi, waking up to heavy rain today, to a flash flood at Hojis Lungpa Nala in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh, and an orange alert for heavy rain in Uttarakhand, the monsoon is intensifying in parts of North India.

Here Are The Top 10 Developments On Rain Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rainfall in the early hours of Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) elevating the 'yellow' alert to a 'red' warning for the day. Heavy rain caused waterlogging in several parts of Delhi-NCR, including Ghaziabad and Gurugram, leading to traffic jams. Rain in the city is likely to continue till August 17, sources in the weather office said. For Uttar Pradesh, the weather department has issued an orange alert for several northern districts, warning of heavy showers in Bareilly, Lakhimpur, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Bahraich, Sitapur, Shravasti, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, and Maharajganj. Rain or thundershowers are expected at most locations in western Uttar Pradesh and a few places in the eastern region on Thursday, with rainfall intensity predicted to ease from August 15. In view of heavy rain, waterlogging and the forecast of downpour, the Lucknow district administration has ordered the closure of all government and non-government schools from classes 1 to 12 on Thursday. The effect of heavy rain was witnessed in the capital, Lucknow, where torrential rain submerged many parts of the city. In Gomti Nagar, people were seen walking in knee-deep water, while others were seen pushing their vehicles. An orange alert for heavy rain has been issued for three districts - Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi - in Himachal Pradesh and a yellow alert for seven districts - Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kullu, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur. The yellow alert will remain in place till August 19. In Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh, a sudden flash flood triggered by a cloudburst left four civilians stranded and one injured across the Sutlej River. A cloudburst followed the flash flood that occurred at Hojis Lungpa Nala in Rishi Dogri Valley. The Camp of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) was washed away in the incident. An orange alert for heavy rain has been issued in Uttarakhand. Several parts of the state, including Dehradun, Bageshwar, Nainital, Pithoragarh, Tehri, Pauri, Champawat, Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi, and Chamoli, are expected to witness heavy rain from August 14-17. Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi, which witnessed flash floods last week, is facing incessant rain. A glacier broke in the Srikantha Mountain range, leading to a gush of water and debris down the Bhagirathi River, destroying an army base camp. As a result, the flow of the Bhagirath River was diverted. However, due to the falling debris, the flow of the river was blocked, forming an artificial lake of 1,200 meters near Harsil. Light to moderate spells of rain are likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nanded, and Dharashiv during the next few hours. The low-pressure system has affected South Telangana with widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall recorded in many areas. Moderate to heavy rainfall is predicted in Central, West, and North Telangana, particularly in districts such as Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Jangaon, Sircilla, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Adilabad, Asifabad, and Nirmal. The rain is expected, especially during the evening to morning hours.

