CBSE Class 10 Result Expected Next Week Taking last year's trend into consideration, CBSE is likely to release class 10th result within a week after declaring the class 12 result.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Latest Update On CBSE 10th Result New Delhi: CBSE class 10 students await the result date. The Board is yet to come up with a



CBSE Confirms Class 12th Result Date



As a 'one time measure' for the candidates of this batch, the Board has decided to revise the pass marks as this batch is from a different assessment background while they were in class 9. As per the new relaxation in order to pass, a student has to secure total 33% (internal assessment and board exam marks, taken together). However this rule doesn't stand valid for vocational subjects. For vocational subjects since the internal assessment carries 50 marks, the rule of separate pass criteria will not applicable. In such case, students shall have to obtain 33% marks both in internal as well as board exam to pass.



Many media outlets have reported the CBSE 10th result date to be May 30. However no such official confirmation has been received so far.



The result will be available on: cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, bing.com, SMS Organizer and UMANG.



Click here for more Education News



CBSE class 10 students await the result date. The Board is yet to come up with a 10th result date. However taking the last year's trend into consideration, the Board is likely to release the 10th result within a week after declaring the class 12 result. Speculations have already begun for the class 10 result date. Class 10 students are suggested to keep calm and wait for the official declaration. Like the 12th result date, the Board will announce the 10th result date a day earlier.As a 'one time measure' for the candidates of this batch, the Board has decided to revise the pass marks as this batch is from a different assessment background while they were in class 9. As per the new relaxation in order to pass, a student has to secure total 33% (internal assessment and board exam marks, taken together). However this rule doesn't stand valid for vocational subjects. For vocational subjects since the internal assessment carries 50 marks, the rule of separate pass criteria will not applicable. In such case, students shall have to obtain 33% marks both in internal as well as board exam to pass.Many media outlets have reported the CBSE 10th result date to be May 30. However no such official confirmation has been received so far. The result will be available on: cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, bing.com, SMS Organizer and UMANG. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter