CBSE Class 10 Result Expected Next Week

CBSE Confirms Class 12th Result Date
As a 'one time measure' for the candidates of this batch, the Board has decided to revise the pass marks as this batch is from a different assessment background while they were in class 9. As per the new relaxation in order to pass, a student has to secure total 33% (internal assessment and board exam marks, taken together). However this rule doesn't stand valid for vocational subjects. For vocational subjects since the internal assessment carries 50 marks, the rule of separate pass criteria will not applicable. In such case, students shall have to obtain 33% marks both in internal as well as board exam to pass.
Many media outlets have reported the CBSE 10th result date to be May 30. However no such official confirmation has been received so far.
CommentsThe result will be available on: cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, bing.com, SMS Organizer and UMANG.
Click here for more Education News