CBSE Releases Board Exam Admit Cards; Exam To Begin In February

CBSE has released board exam admit cards, shall be collected from schools

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for class 10 and class 12 board exams. The admit cards and centre material has been uploaded on the official CBSE website. CBSE affiliated schools can login to their respective accounts and download the admit cards and distribute the same to students. The board exams for class 12 are due to start on February 15 and for class 10 are due to start on February 21.

Students should note that the login has been activated for schools and not for students. Schools will download the admit cards and students shall collect the admit cards from their respective schools.

After collecting admit cards from schools, students should check it carefully. The admit cards contain the following details:

Exam roll number

Date of birth (only for class 10 students)

Name of examination

Candidate's name

Mother's name

Father's/Guardian's name

Name of examination centre

Category of PwD

Exemptions provided

Admit Card ID

Subjects in which appearing with date of exam

Students should reach their allotted exam centre before 10:00 am. Students will not be allowed to enter the exam centre after 10:100 am. Students must also carry their school identity card along with the admit card to the exam centre on all days.

Click here for more Education News