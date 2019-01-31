CBSE Releases Board Exam Admit Cards; Exam To Begin In February

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for class 10 and class 12 board exams. The admit cards and centre material has been uploaded on the official CBSE website. CBSE affiliated schools can login to their respective accounts and download the admit cards and distribute the same to students. The board exams for class 12 are due to start on February 15 and for class 10 are due to start on February 21.
Students should note that the login has been activated for schools and not for students. Schools will download the admit cards and students shall collect the admit cards from their respective schools.
After collecting admit cards from schools, students should check it carefully. The admit cards contain the following details:
- Exam roll number
- Date of birth (only for class 10 students)
- Name of examination
- Candidate's name
- Mother's name
- Father's/Guardian's name
- Name of examination centre
- Category of PwD
- Exemptions provided
- Admit Card ID
- Subjects in which appearing with date of exam
Students should reach their allotted exam centre before 10:00 am. Students will not be allowed to enter the exam centre after 10:100 am. Students must also carry their school identity card along with the admit card to the exam centre on all days.
