Board Exams 2019: Tips To Combat Exam Stress

Experts say sleep is important in reducing exam stress

Board exams are upon us and while every other turmoil can go on, board exams remain the milestone event of every student's life. Every education board, be it CBSE or state boards, have geared up to present students with a smooth exam experience while ensuring no malpractice during the board exams. Board exams are a time when despite preparation, students can experience stress and anxiety. Here are some expert backed tips for students to combat last minute board exam jitters.

Board Exam 2019: Tips To Fight exam Stress

1. Revision: One of the key last minute strategies is to revise. But do not go reading through the whole book. Instead just go through the key points and important topics.

2. Sample Paper: Students should solve one sample paper each day. This would help them understand time management and attempt question paper accordingly on the day of the exam.

3. Drink Water: Stressed about the exams, students often miss out on the most important part of health-care and forget to hydrate themselves. Drink enough water and you will notice the difference.

4. Meditation: A few minutes of silence and meditation every day, before and during the exams, can do wonders in reducing stress and anxiety.

5. Food: Believe it or not, certain food items can help reduce stress and anxiety. You can find a list of such food items here.

6. Admit Card: Arrange your bag for the exam day prior to the exam. Keep your admit card handy and all other stationery items in one place. While this is a very simple step, it will spare you last minute hurry.

7. Sleep: Some students tend to stay awake till late night or pull an all-nighter before the exam. This might seem like a good idea to students but it does more harm than good. Your brain needs sleep to rejuvenate and recharge before an exam. A good night's sleep before the exam ensures that your brain is alert and works to its full capacity in the exam hall, not to mention a good night's sleep is an all-time cure for stress.

