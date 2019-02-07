CBSE Board Exam 2019: Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper, Marking Scheme; Check Here

CBSE Board Class 10 exams will begin from February 21 this year.

CBSE Board exam 2019 for Class 10 is all set to start from the latter half of February. The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, will begin the examinations with Vocational subjects first. The CBSE Class 10 annual exams, which begin on February 21, will be concluded on March 29. This year the annual exam will be concluded with Social Science. The board exam result is expected to be announced a bit earlier this time, in May or by the first week of June. With only a couple of week left for the board exam, students must be preparing for the board exams fervently.

Here we will guide students about the exam day, exam pattern and marking scheme for Social Science paper:

CBSE Class 10 Social Science paper: Exam day rules

The CBSE Class 10 Social Science answer books will be distributed to candidates between 10.00 - 10.15 A.M. on the exam day. Candidates should write their particulars on the answer book which will also be provided by the Board to the candidates on the exam hall.

The particulars which the students enter on the answer sheets will be checked and signed by Assistant Superintendent.

The CBSE Class 10 Social Science question paper will be distributed at 10.15 A.M.

From 10.15 -10.30 A.M.(15 minutes) candidates may read the question paper.

Candidates may plan proper strategy to write the answers.

At 10.30 A.M. on the exam day, candidates will be allowed to write the answers.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science paper: Sample paper

The CBSE Class 10 Social Science question paper is divided into four sections - Section A, Section B, Section C and Section D. The question paper has 26 questions in all and all questions are compulsory. Marks are indicated against each question and questions from serial number 1 to 7 are very short answer type questions where each question carries one mark.

Questions from serial number 8 to 18 are 3 marks questions and according to the CBSE, answers of these questions should not exceed 80 words each.

Questions from serial number 19 to 25 are 5 marks questions and answer of these questions should not exceed 100 words each.

Question number 26 is a map question of 5 marks with two parts -26 A from History (2 marks) and 26 B from Geography (3 marks).

CBSE Class 10 Social Science paper: Marking Scheme

