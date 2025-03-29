CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Paper Was Of Moderate Difficulty Level

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted Class 12 Computer Science exam today, March 29, 2025. The exam began at 10.30 am and concluded around 1.30 pm across 7,842 centres in India and 26 locations abroad. Around 42 lakh students from 8,000 schools in India and abroad are appearing for the board exams this year.



As per Deepa Sharma, HOD Computer Science, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad the Class 12 Computer Science exam was as per the CBSE blueprint. The average expected score of the students should be 85 per cent.

"The paper was of moderate difficulty level. All the assertion-reasoning and case study-based questions were according to the CBSE sample paper. The questions covered various domains of learning like knowledge, understanding and its application. A few questions involved higher order thinking skills. Overall, the paper was a well-balanced and standard paper, catering to the students of all levels." said Ms Sharma.



CBSE concluded the Class 10 board exams on March 18, while Class 12 exams will end on April 4, 2025. The Class 10 exams began with English, while that of Class 12 started with Entrepreneurship on February 15.



While there is no official notification out yet, the board is likely to declare the results of Class 10 and 12 by the end of April or beginning of May.

