From 2020, Class 10 Students Can Choose An 'Easier' Mathematics Paper: CBSE

CBSE has announced two levels for mathematics question paper for class 10 students

CBSE has announced introduction of two levels of Mathematics for class 10 students from the upcoming academic session. Class 10 students appearing for their board exams in 2020 will have the option to choose from one of the two levels of Mathematics. However, this does not have any bearing on the curriculum for class 10 Mathematics and all students, irrespective of what level they may choose, will study the same topics and chapters in school.

The decision was taken to reduce stress level among students who face their first major examination in the form of Boards in class 10.

Citing NCF 2005, Position Paper by National Focus Group on Examination Reforms, CBSE has said that just like students and schools are allowed some element of choice in terms of subjects, similarly they should be given some element of choice within a subject as well.

As notified by CBSE, out of the two levels in Mathematics, first level will be the same as existing one and second level will be an easier one. The first level or the existing level will be called Mathematics Standard and the second level or the easier level will be called Mathematics Basic.

The two level system, however, will not be applicable to internal assessment.

"The syllabus, class room teaching and internal assessment for both the levels of examination would remain the same; so that the students get an opportunity to study the whole range of topics throughout the year and are able to decide upon the level of Board examination depending upon their aptitude and abilities," said CBSE in its official statement.

The Standard level is for students who plan on pursuing Mathematics as a subject after class 10 too and the Basic level is for students who are not keen on studying Mathematics after class 10.

"A student will have the right to choose between the two levels of Examination at the time of submission of List of Candidates (LoC) by the affiliated school to the Board online."

In case a student fails in the Mathematics examination, Mathematics -Basic student will appear in Mathematics-Basic compartmental exam and Mathematics-Standard student will have the option to appear in either Mathematics-Standard or Mathematics-Basic compartmental exam.

A student who passes in the Mathematics-Basic exam can appear for Mathematics-Standard exam at the time of compartment exam if they change their mind about studying mathematics at higher secondary level.

Click here for more Education News