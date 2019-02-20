CBSE Board Exams 2019: Diet Tips To Beat Stress And Avoid Weight Gain During Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting exams for the 10th and 12th standards in schools affiliated with the board, across the country and abroad. The exams will be held over a period of the next month and a half and 31 lakh candidates will reportedly appear for their board exams. CBSE exams 2019 began this week and with the exams came an atmosphere of stress, especially for those appearing for boards for the first time. Examination stress can have multifarious effects on the body and mind. A lot of students indulge in stress-eating or develop unhealthy eating habits during the exams, which may not only result in weight gain, but may also trigger sluggishness. It is important for students to follow a healthy diet and maintain a good eating schedule, in order to stay alert during the papers.

Maintaining a healthy weight is important for the overall well-being of a student. But students' diet may go for a toss in the months and weeks preceding examinations, due to excessive pressure from parents, teachers and peers, as well as due to internal stress. Stress fogs the brain and hampers clear thinking and cognition, which is important for scoring well in exams.

So, we are here with a list of healthy eating tips for students appearing for CBSE Board exams 2019 to help them avoid weight gain:

1. Include Energy Boosters In Your Diet

Eat natural and healthy energy boosting foods in your exam diet like bananas, apples, eggs, brown rice. Eat more protein-rich foods like eggs, legumes, tofu, chicken, turkey breast etc. The protein-rich foods give you energy and help you stay satiated for longer. Healthy carbs from sweet potatoes can also help you stay energised and full for longer.

CBSE Board Exams 2019: Apples, bananas, etc. are naturally energy boosting foods

2. Eat More Stress-Busting Foods

Foods like berries, almonds, milk and yogurt, fatty fish etc. help you beat stress. It's important to recognise when you are eating too much and too often that you are doing that because of stress. Re-evaluate your approach towards your exam preparation to beat stress. Make sure you stay hydrated, as that also helps prevent unnecessary snacking.

3. Control Your Caffeine Intake

It is easy to drink multiple cups of coffee or tea during exams. But excessive caffeine intake may leave you dehydrated and more stressed. Instead sip on green tea, matcha tea or any caffeine-free herbal tea.

4. Don't Ignore Your Hunger, Snack Often

Avoiding your hunger pangs makes things worse. It may give you gas and may make you binge in your next meal. Eat when you feel hungry instead of putting your meals off. Keep a box of homemade trail mix with low sugar on your study table. Other healthy snack options that you can keep handy are nuts like walnuts and seeds like pumpkin and sunflower seeds.

CBSE Board 2019: Nuts and seeds are some of the healthiest exam-time snacks

5. Avoid Rushing Through Your Meals

Stressed-out students often tend to rush through their meals, as they are more than eager to get back to their studies after eating. It is much healthier for you to instead slow down during your meals and eat more mindfully. You will not only feel more fulfilled at the end of such a meal, but it will also refresh you and make you feel prepared for long hours of studying.

6. Eat On Time

Exams can make you forget your eating and sleeping schedule. But if you want to avoid gaining weight during exams, eat on time. Eat your last meal as early in the evening as possible and follow a proper meal schedule. It saves time, and keeps your mind and body healthy.

Besides these diet tips, taking small walk breaks and sleeping properly are also important for keeping those unnecessary kilos away during exam time. All the best!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.