CBSE Warns Against Fake Class 12 Political Science, Class 10 Sanskrit Paper

The board had notified that a fake question paper was doing the rounds for Hindi Elective on March 31. The Hindi Elective paper was scheduled for April 2, 2018. Now, the board has also released fake question papers for class 12 Political Science and class 12 Sanskrit paper. The fake question papers are being circulated through a youtube link.
The board has clarified that the question papers doing the round are from a previous year. The board has also requested students to not believe or subscribe to any such sites. The board has also requested not to circulate these question papers so that students and other stakeholders are not mislead.
CBSE Postpones Board Exams Scheduled On April 2 In Punjab
Commentspaper leak in the case of class 12 Economics paper and is in the midst of investigating the paper leak for class 10 Mathematics. In the preliminary investigation, the board has identified that class 10 mathematics paper was leaked only in Delhi NCR and Haryana region. There had been allegations of paper leak for other subjects as well such as Business Studies and Accountancy however, the board denied it.
Click here for more Education News