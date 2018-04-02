CBSE Postpones Board Exams Scheduled On April 2 In Punjab; To Announce New Dates Soon

The board issued an urgent press release late yesterday to inform that board exam scheduled on April 2 is being postponed for the state of Punjab. The board received a letter from the Director General School Education of Punjab Government which stated that "due to apprehensions of law and order problems and other disturbances on April 2, during the call for Bharat Bandh given by some organizations and to prevent any untoward situations involving school going children, the state government has taken a decision to keep all schools closed on that day".
The state government has also requested CBSE to postpone all exams that have been scheduled for April 2, 2018. The board keeping safety of children in mind has decided to postpone the exam and will announce the new dates soon.
re-exam for class 12 Economics is scheduled on April 25. The dates for class 10 Mathematics re-exam will be announced later.
