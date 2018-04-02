Bharat Bandh: In Punjab, CBSE Exams For Class 10, Class 12 Postponed Referring to the letter by the state government received on Sunday, the CBSE further said all schools in the state will remain shut for the day.

6 Shares EMAIL PRINT Bharat Bandh: Schools and colleges will remain shut in Punjab today. (Representational) New Delhi: In the wake of the "Bharat Bandh" call by some Dalit organisations, the Central Board of Secondary Education or the CBSE has confirmed that it has postponed the class 12 and class 10 exams that were scheduled to be held today in Punjab after it received a letter by the state government.



"Taking congnisance of the letter of the director general (school education), the CBSE decided to postpone all class 12 and 10 examinations scheduled for April 2 , 2018 in the state of Punjab," the CBSE said in a statement issued late in a night, according to news agency PTI. Referring to the letter by the state government received on Sunday, the CBSE further said all schools in the state will remain shut for the day.



The state government on Sunday ordered a security clampdown as a precautionary measure following the shutdown call. The Dalit organisations have called for a bandh to protest the alleged dilution of the the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989. The top court recently banned automatic arrests and registration of criminal cases under the SC/ST Act.



However, several Dalit lawmakers and organisations have demanded review of the court order on the SC/ST Act, which prevents the minorities from discrimination and atrocities. Amid repeated appeals by the lawmakers and organisations, the centre has decided to file a



Meanwhile, the



Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also requested the protesters to allow the bodies of Indians killed in Iraq, which will reach Amritsar today, to be transported to their respective villages without any hurdles. Army and paramilitary forces have been asked to be on standby. Mobile internet in the state will also remain suspended till 11 pm on Monday, a spokesperson of Punjab government was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.



