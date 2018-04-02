Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Dalit Organisations Call For Bharat Bandh Over SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act; Centre To File Review Petition

New Delhi: Several Dalit organizations have called for a nationwide 'bandh' (shutdown) against the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act today. The Punjab government has called for closure of all education institutions and has also postponed the class 12 and class 10 exams that were scheduled for today. The Punjab government has further ordered for suspension of mobile and internet services. The Army has also been requested to remain on "stand-by" mode. The movement of trains in Orissa is also affected due to the shutdown.
The Dalit organisations have called for a bandh to protest the alleged dilution of the the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989. The top court recently banned automatic arrests and registration of criminal cases under the SC/ST Act. Centre will file also file a review petition in the Supreme Court today, Law Minister Ravishankar Prasad tweeted last night, "Review petition by the Government against the SC judgement on SC/ST Protection Act shall be filed positively on Monday, April 2"
Here are the LIVE Updates of Bharat Bandh :
The protests are now spreading to other cities with a nationwide shutdown call for Bharat Bandh. Visuals of protest from Agra. The shutdown has been called by Dalit groups against a recent Supreme Court ruling that they claim goes against the welfare of people bracketed under Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories.
The Bharat Bandh is having an impact in Bihar and Odisha, where protesters have blocked railway tracks.
Protestors stop train at Forbesganj, Bihar. Dalits and tribal communities were upset, after the Supreme Court in its order on March 20, banned the automatic arrest of anyone booked under SC/ST Act.
Punjab On Alert, Protests In Bihar As Dalit Groups Call Bharat Bandh: 10 Facts
Internet services in the state have been suspended since 5 pm yesterday and will continue till 11 pm today. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has appealed for calm and has requested the army to be on stand-by. The Bharat Bandh is already having an impact in Bihar and Odisha, where protesters have blocked railway tracks.
Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi says,"Ofcourse a review petition of (SC/ST protection act) should be filed and its the right of the Government, its a legal procedure. The basic question is to why they were unable to present the case properly before SC and lost, inquiry is needed."
Visuals of security deployment from Amritsar in Punjab. Punjab. according to estimates has 32 percent SC/ST people and is becoming the epicentre of protest.
Movement of train in Odisha's Sambalpur blocked by protesters against Supreme Court's decision on SC/ST Protection Act.
Chief Minister of Punjab, Amarinder Singh appealed to the people of the state to maintain law and order in the larger public interest.
