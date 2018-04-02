Army Called In As Madhya Pradesh Sees Worst Violence During Bharat Bandh Two persons died in police firing in Gwalior, one in Bhind and one in adjoining Morena in Madhya Pradesh during Bharat Bandh protests by Dalit groups. The army was called in to control the situation in Bhind, and the authorities declared curfew in three districts.

Four people died and six others were injured in Madhya Pradesh today as Dalit groups hit the streets across the country against a Supreme Court order, which, they said diluted a law that ensured their safety. The army was called in to control the situation in Bhind, and the authorities declared curfew in three districts.



Two persons died in police firing in Gwalior, one in Bhind and one in adjoining Morena. One of the people killed was a local student leader, identified as Rahul Pathak. He was shot during the clashes between the protesters and the police in Morena and died on way to hospital, reported news agency Press Trust of India, quoting senior police officer Umesh Shukla.



As the violence escalated, the entire Morena town was placed under prohibitory orders, which bans a gathering of more than three people. Curfew was also imposed in adjoining Gwalior and Bhind districts, officials said.









