Punjab On Alert, Protests In Bihar As Dalit Groups Call Bharat Bandh: 10 Facts

Bharat Bandh: Dalit protesters block railway tracks in Bihar

New Delhi: Protests are being held in Punjab and other states amid a countrywide shutdown or Bharat Bandh called today by Dalit organisations to protest a Supreme Court order on the SC/ST (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Act. There is massive security across Punjab - the state has the highest Dalit population in the country - where schools are closed today and public transport is off the road. Mobile internet services have been suspended till 11 pm today. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has appealed for calm and has requested the army to be on stand-by.