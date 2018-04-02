Punjab On Alert, Protests In Bihar As Dalit Groups Call Bharat Bandh: 10 Facts

Bharat Bandh: Dalit protesters block railway tracks in Bihar
New Delhi: Protests are being held in Punjab and other states amid a countrywide shutdown or Bharat Bandh called today by Dalit organisations to protest a Supreme Court order on the SC/ST (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Act. There is massive security across Punjab - the state has the highest Dalit population in the country - where schools are closed today and public transport is off the road. Mobile internet services have been suspended till 11 pm today. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has appealed for calm and has requested the army to be on stand-by.
Here is your 10-point cheatsheet on Bharat Bandh called against Supreme Court's order on SC/ST Act
The Punjab government has stepped up security in Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Nawanshahr and Hoshiarpur which have the highest Dalit population.
Class 10 and 12 CBSE board exams have been put off in the state; new dates will be announced. Banks and offices are closed today in Punjab.
In Bihar and Odisha, protesters have blocked railway tracks in several places.
The shutdown has been called by Dalit groups against the Supreme Court's ruling on March 20 that they claim goes against the welfare of people bracketed under Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories.
The government today will file a review petition in the Supreme Court today, Law Minister Ravishankar Prasad tweeted last night, "Review petition by the Government against the SC judgement on SC/ST Protection Act shall be filed positively on Monday, April 2."
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on March 28 tweeted, "On the one hand, atrocities against Dalits are increasing and, on the other, their biggest weapon against atrocities is being diluted."
Central ministers Ram Vilas Paswan, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Jual Oram Ramdas Athawale, Arjun Ram Meghwal spoke up against the dilution of the SC/ST Act
A delegation of Dalit ministers and lawmakers led by Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Supreme Court's order, on March 28
Leaders of several opposition parties met President Ram Nath Kovind and sought his intervention
The SC/ST Act protects the marginalised communities against discrimination and atrocities.