Massive Jams In Heart Of Delhi As Dalit Protesters Take Out March

Officers goers are stranded in massive traffic jams across the National Capital Region

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 02, 2018 15:12 IST
Bharat Bandh: Dalits protests in Delhi's Connaught place

New Delhi:  There is mayhem on the roads in the heart of Delhi as traffic came to a standstill in and around Connaught place. Hundreds marched protesting the Supreme Court's order on SC/ST Act.

The protesters blocked roads outside Mandi House metro station. Office goers travelling towards ITO were stranded. The protesters also blocked one of the carriageways of Barakhamba Road affecting the traffic on the stretch, police said.

Delhi Police in a series of tweets said traffic is disrupted on Janpath, Barakhanba Road, Mandi House and others areas in Lutyens' Delhi.
Eyewitnesses described endless line of vehicles on Sansad Marg, from Patel Chowk to Jantar Mantar.

In the national capital region, commuters face tremendous hardship after 10 am, in Noida and Gurgaon. Many said they could not reach office and had to head home.

Protests swept north India and violence erupted in five states as Dalit groups tried to enforce an all-India shutdown today over a Supreme Court order. Protesters clashed with police in parts of Punjab, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

The Dalits are protesting against a Supreme Court order, which, they say, dilutes a law meant to protect the community. The Centre has asked the Supreme Court to review the order.

Several Dalit organisations have called for a 'Bharat Bandh' across the country today. The Supreme Court had on March 20, diluted certain provisions of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, in a bid to protect 'honest' public servants discharging their duties from being blackmailed with false cases under the Act. 

The verdict is being widely criticised by the Dalits and the Opposition who claim that the top court's order will lead to more discrimination and crime against backward communities.

