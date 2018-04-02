Massive Jams In Heart Of Delhi As Dalit Protesters Take Out March

The protesters blocked roads outside Mandi House metro station. Office goers travelling towards ITO were stranded. The protesters also blocked one of the carriageways of Barakhamba Road affecting the traffic on the stretch, police said.
Delhi Police in a series of tweets said traffic is disrupted on Janpath, Barakhanba Road, Mandi House and others areas in Lutyens' Delhi.
Traffic Alert— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) April 2, 2018
Traffic is heavy at outer circle Connaught Place near Janpath due to demonstration. Kindly avoid the stretch.
Traffic Alert— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) April 2, 2018
Obstruction in traffic in the carriageway from Karkari Mod towards Karkardooma due to demonstration near Dayanand Marg red light. Kindly avoid the stretch.
Traffic Alert— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) April 2, 2018
Motorists going towards Kalindi Kunj from Gazipur, Dallupura and DND are advice to avoid the stretch due to demonstration. Traffic has been diverted from Vasundhara Enclave.
Eyewitnesses described endless line of vehicles on Sansad Marg, from Patel Chowk to Jantar Mantar.
In the national capital region, commuters face tremendous hardship after 10 am, in Noida and Gurgaon. Many said they could not reach office and had to head home.
Protests swept north India and violence erupted in five states as Dalit groups tried to enforce an all-India shutdown today over a Supreme Court order. Protesters clashed with police in parts of Punjab, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh.
The Dalits are protesting against a Supreme Court order, which, they say, dilutes a law meant to protect the community. The Centre has asked the Supreme Court to review the order.
The verdict is being widely criticised by the Dalits and the Opposition who claim that the top court's order will lead to more discrimination and crime against backward communities.