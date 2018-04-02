Massive Jams In Heart Of Delhi As Dalit Protesters Take Out March

Traffic Alert



Traffic is heavy at outer circle Connaught Place near Janpath due to demonstration. Kindly avoid the stretch. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) April 2, 2018

Traffic Alert



Obstruction in traffic in the carriageway from Karkari Mod towards Karkardooma due to demonstration near Dayanand Marg red light. Kindly avoid the stretch. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) April 2, 2018

Traffic Alert

Motorists going towards Kalindi Kunj from Gazipur, Dallupura and DND are advice to avoid the stretch due to demonstration. Traffic has been diverted from Vasundhara Enclave. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) April 2, 2018