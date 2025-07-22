Major Revamp In Central Delhi To Tackle Traffic Chaos

In a bid to tackle traffic congestion and improve pedestrian safety in the heart of the capital, the District Road Safety Committee has greenlit a major redesign of the Rail Bhawan intersection. The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by the District Magistrate, New Delhi, on June 30.

A detailed road safety audit, conducted by TRAX Road Safety NGO in collaboration with NDMC and Delhi Traffic Police, flagged multiple issues at the Rail Bhawan roundabout-ranging from poor visibility due to overgrown vegetation, illegal parking, inconsistent road width, and faulty refuse islands encouraging dangerous U-turns.

The proposed redesign aims to streamline vehicular movement, introduce channelized lanes, create proper pedestrian crossings, and remove design flaws that currently lead to traffic conflicts. The new layout will also regulate parking and ensure smoother two-lane movement across the intersection.

The Rail Bhawan project has been approved as a pilot intervention, with CPWD, NDMC and Delhi Traffic Police tasked with overseeing its implementation. A detailed design plan and site map were presented by TRAX and accepted by the Committee.

The meeting also addressed congestion at Mahipalpur and Rangpuri Roads, where illegal parking and encroachment continue to choke traffic. MCD, Delhi Police, and local SDMs have been directed to carry out regular encroachment drives, while the Delhi Traffic Police will deploy additional personnel to manage peak hour traffic at NH-48 and Mahipalpur.

To tackle monsoon-related snarls, all civic agencies-including MCD, PWD, and I&FC-were asked to complete de-silting works and ensure swift silt removal to avoid waterlogging.

The Committee also called on the DDA to identify vacant land in Mahipalpur for designated parking, especially for commercial taxis. Schools and hospitals have been asked to reserve parking zones for buses and essential vehicles to avoid crowding during peak hours.

In another key directive, NHAI was asked to coordinate with the telecom committee to boost mobile and internet connectivity in the 2.5-km-long Dwarka Expressway tunnel.

With multiple agencies brought on board, the administration has promised strict follow-up and has asked all departments to submit action-taken reports in the next meeting.