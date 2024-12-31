Celebrating New Year's Eve In Delhi, Noida, Gurugram? What You Need To Know

As Delhi-NCR gears up for New Year's Eve celebrations, authorities have enforced specific guidelines and traffic arrangements to ensure public safety and smooth movement.

Here's everything you need to know:

What areas in Delhi will have restricted entry?

Connaught Place (CP) will have restricted vehicle entry from 8 PM onwards on December 31. Only vehicles with authorised stickers will be allowed. Ten points around the area are designated as no-entry zones.

Buses heading to Connaught Place will be diverted starting at 7 PM.

Are there any changes in metro services in Delhi?

The Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will remain open for passengers until services end but gates 5 and 6 will be closed.

Rajiv Chowk Metro station will remain open for passengers till the end of services tonight, December 31, 2024, except Gate nos. 5 and 6: DMRC pic.twitter.com/aT4QwLiufr — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2024

Are there no-entry zones in Delhi?

Connaught Place: Vehicles without proper passes cannot enter after 8 PM.

India Gate: Restrictions will be in place at 14 points to prevent overcrowding.

Other popular areas like Hauz Khas and Khan Market will also have heavy police presence and possible restrictions

Which routes should I avoid in Delhi?

Avoid heading towards Connaught Place post-7 PM due to traffic diversions.

Key roads like Vikas Marg, NH-24, and Pushta Road in East Delhi will have updated patrolling and checkpoints.

What routes should I avoid in Noida?

Parking: Only multi-storey parking facilities will be allowed. These can accommodate approximately 3,000 vehicles. On-road parking will be prohibited in Sector-18 on December 31 and January 1.

Route Diversions: Vehicles coming via Attapir Chowk can park at multi-level parking from HDFC Bank Cut. Nursery Trisection to Atta Chowk in Sector-18 will be a no-parking zone. Commuters from Sector 37 can park at GIP and Gardens Galleria parking areas. Other malls and business parks like SKY One, Sterling Mall, Advant Navis, and Gaur City Mall will have designated parking spaces.



What arrangements are in place in Gurugram for New Year's Eve?

Security: 2000 Gurugram police officers will be deployed across 22 identified celebration hotspots.

Barricades: 10 interstate barricades and 68 within Gurugram will be set up.

Parking: 10 parking spaces near hotspots have been designated.

Bar Timings: Bars and restaurants operating beyond midnight require special permissions. Most will close at midnight unless licensed for extended hours.

DETC East Amit Bhatia said that three teams have been deployed in Gurgaon-East to ensure that bars and restaurants follow the time limits and to curb illegal sales.

About 72 bars and restaurants have paid extra fees, with Rs 20 lakh annually to remain open from midnight to 2 am and Rs 5 lakh for each additional hour. Establishments that haven't paid these fees cannot operate past midnight.

#WATCH | Gurugram | On security measures ahead of New Year's Eve Celebrations, DETC East Amit Bhatia says, "We have made three teams in Gurgaon-east to ensure that bars and restaurants don't operate after the time limit and to prevent illegal sales... 9 contractors have paid 25%… pic.twitter.com/bMgfBvmpBu — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2024

PRO Gurugram Police, Sandeep Kumar, shared that 22 hotspots have been identified for New Year's Eve celebrations. To ensure safety, 2,000 police officers will be deployed across Gurugram. Ten parking areas have been designated near the hotspots, along with 10 interstate barricades and 68 internal barricades. Security checks are scheduled to begin at 4 pm.

#WATCH | Gurugram | On security measures ahead of New Year's Eve Celebrations, PRO Gurugram Police, Sandeep Kumar says, "22 hotspots for New Year celebrations have been identified. 2000 Gurugram police officers will be deployed. We have set up 10 parking places near the hotspots.… pic.twitter.com/rFUq5eQbua — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2024

Will there be any checking for drunk driving?

Delhi Police has stationed 50 teams equipped with alcometer at key locations. Traffic personnel with breath analysers will be present at pickets.

Are emergency services available during the celebrations?

Ambulance vans, fire tenders, and medical teams will be stationed at strategic locations. Two doctors will also be available for medical examinations related to drunk driving.

What measures are in place for crowd management?

Delhi: Nearly 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel are deployed across the city, including SWAT teams and bomb disposal squads.

Gurugram: Quick Reaction Teams and barricades will ensure public safety.

Noida: Enhanced security at malls, clubs, and other public venues.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) New Delhi, Devesh Kumar Mahla, outlined comprehensive security plans, dividing the city into two zones for better management, reported PTI. Over 11 companies of Central Armed Police Forces, 33 multi-purpose vehicles, and 30 motorcycle patrolling teams will be on duty.

In South Delhi, 35 key celebration venues are being monitored, with 14 Quick Reaction Teams deployed. East Delhi has set up 41 high-visibility pickets and additional checkpoints for traffic control and crowd management.