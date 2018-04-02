Bharat Bandh Over Dilution Of SC/ST Act: Here's All You Need To Know

The Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 or the SC/ST Act protects marginalised communities against discrimination and atrocities. On March 20, the Supreme Court expressed concern over the misuse of the Act and ruled against automatic arrest of the accused booked under the law and introduced the provision of anticipatory bail. This means that the arrest of an accused under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act is not mandatory and action would take place only after preliminary inquiry and sanction by the competent authority. The top court ruled that public servants cannot be prosecuted without the approval of the appointing authority and citizens too should be arrested only after an inquiry under the law. This triggered widespread criticism from the dalit community and the dalit organisations called for Bharat Bandh on April 2.The Centre has appealed to the Supreme Court to review the order and the case will be heard on April 9.Following the call for Bharat Bandh over the dilution of the SC/ST Act by the Supreme Court country-wide protests are being held. Punjab, which according to estimates has 32 per cent SC/ST people, has become the epicentre of protest and has put the army on stand-by. Hundreds of protesters carrying swords, sticks, baseball bats and flags forced shops to shut in Jalandhar, Amritsar and Bathinda. Class 10 and 12 CBSE board exams have also been put off in the state and internet services have been hit.Violence erupted in parts of Punjab, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. Several cities including Chandigarh, Ranchi, Barmer and Meerut saw clashes. At some places, protesters resorted to torching of vehicles and blocking of highways. Train services were also affected as protesters blocked railway tracks in parts of Bihar, Odisha, Punjab and Rajasthan. Curfew has been imposed in Madhya Pradesh.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Law Minister said, "I wish to convey that today we've filed a petition on the judgement by Supreme Court on the SC/ST act. We have filed a comprehensive review petition which will be presented before the court by the senior lawyers of the government." Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also appealed to all political parties and groups to maintain peace and not incite violence.





Dalit groups said the court could have come to a different conclusion had the Union government highlighted two key facts - the high rate of atrocities on the community and the abysmally low rate of conviction.Most opposition parties, including the Congress, have sided with the Dalits. Last week, a delegation of NDA lawmakers, led by Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Opposition leaders have met President Ram Nath Kovind to seek his intervention. Congress President Rahul Gandhi had tweeted saying, "On the one hand, atrocities against Dalits are increasing and, on the other, their biggest weapon against atrocities is being diluted."