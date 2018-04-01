CBSE Paper Leak Updates: Tutor Among 3 Arrested, 'Whistleblower' Identified

CBSE paper leak: Students holding protest against the CBSE paper leak.

11:37 (IST) Students were charged Rs. 2,000-5,000 for the papers. The teachers received half the money the tutor received from the students. 11:14 (IST) The Bawana coaching centre owner Touqir, and the two private school teachers Rishab and Rohit, have been accused of leaking the Class 12 Economics paper an-hour-and-a-half before the exam was to start on March 26. The police have not disclosed the name of the school where the two accused have been teaching. 11:13 (IST) Six WhatsApp groups that were involved in sharing the papers are also being looked into. 11:13 (IST) A Delhi Police crime branch officer said the Class 10 student had received the Mathematics paper on WhatsApp, and he used his father's email ID to send the mail to CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal. The student and his father are being questioned, the officer said. 11:12 (IST) Around 53 students and seven teachers have been questioned so far. 11:11 (IST) In Jharkhand's Chatra district, 12 people, including Class 10 and 11 students, have been questioned for allegedly accessing the leaked question papers, the police said. 11:10 (IST) After the math and economics paper leaks, the CBSE has cautioned against fake paper leak messages being circulated on social media. A Political Science question paper found on YouTube has been verified as an "earlier year's question paper", the board said in a statement. "A fake question paper of Class 12 Hindi (Elective) is being circulated on social media," the CBSE said in the statement. 11:10 (IST) The Class 10 Mathematics board exam was held despite the email from the Class 10 student Union Education Secretary Anil Swarup has said there was not enough time to cancel the Class 10 Mathematics exam. 11:08 (IST) The police had also filed a separate case on March 27 to probe the leak of the Class 12 Economics paper, following a complaint by the regional director of the CBSE. The Class 12 economics exam was held on March 26. 11:08 (IST) Re-test will be held only for students based in Delhi and Haryana only if the investigation points to a "large-scale leak", Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar had said on Friday.

Three people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the CBSE Class 12 paper leak case, the Delhi Police crime branch has said. One of the accused is a tutor who also owns a coaching centre in outer Delhi's Bawana, police said. The boy who had exposed the paper leak has also been identified by the police. The Class 10 student had sent an email to CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal at 1:30 am on the night before the exam on March 28, informing her about the paper being leaked. The mail contained 12 images of the handwritten Mathematics paper allegedly leaked on WhatsApp.