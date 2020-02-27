CBSE Class 12 English Paper Analysis By Experts

CBSE held the Class 12 English paper today.

According to experts the Class 12 English paper held by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today was a well-balanced paper and overall a student-friendly paper. According to Neetu Kapoor (Principal) and Malathi Srinivasan (HOD English) of Army public school, Delhi Cantt, the writing section questions in the Class 12 English paper today were based on current issues and familiar topics, and literature questions on expected lines.

"RTC from poem and prose should have choice and overall the paper was a good start for students," said Ms Kapoor and Ms Srinivasan.

"Passages in the English paper were very simple and literature questions were direct and to the point," they said.

"The paper was completely in accordance with the pattern followed in the CBSE issued sample paper 2020. All the three sections - Reading, writing and literature- appeared quite compatible for the students. Enough choices were given to the student in both objective and subjective questions," Preeti Singh (PGT English), G. D. Goenka Public School, Greater Noida.

"In fact, writing section, which is usually rambling and extensive for most of the students, was quite reasonably moderate this time, and, it covered the most expected areas like Sports, Health and Education, Cleanliness, etc.. All in all it was well attempted by the students and gave a kick-start to the Board examination 2020," Ms Singh added.

According to the teachers, the paper also had a well-balanced coverage of syllabus.

Read more:

CBSE Postpones Exams Till February 29 In North East Delhi, New Exam Dates Soon

Give Board Exam Schedule For 10-15 Days, CBSE Told Amid Delhi Violence

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Check Class 10 English Paper Analysis Here

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Spend 10 Minutes In Nature Daily To De-Stress, Say Researchers

Click here for more Education News