CBSE Class 12 English Core, English Elective Exam Tomorrow; Check Exam Pattern

CBSE Board Exam 2020 for class 12 English paper will be held tomorrow

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold exam for class 12 English paper tomorrow. The board will follow the marking scheme and exam pattern which was introduced last year. CBSE had decided to reduce the number of questions and provide more internal options in response to feedback from students and parents that the English question papers are usually lengthy.

The Board will hold exams for both English Core, and English Elective tomorrow. The exam pattern for the two papers is slightly different.

English Core Exam Pattern

In case of English Core, there would be three sections in the question paper - Reading, Writing, and Literature.

The reading section will carry 20 marks, while the other two sections will carry 30 marks each. There will be total 10 questions with sub-questions and internal options available for some.

The Reading section will have 2 passages, one carrying 12 marks and other carrying 8 marks weightage. The first passage, carrying 12 marks, will have a mix of very-short answer type and short-answer type questions. The second question will expect a student to summarize and take notes based on the passage/prose provided.

The Writing section will have 4 questions. Each question will have an internal option.

The Literature section will have 4 questions. Two questions will have short-answer type sub-questions. Rest two question swill be long-answer type questions.

CBSE Class 12 English Core Sample Paper

English Elective Exam Pattern

In case of English Elective, there would be four sections in the question paper - Reading, Creative Writing and Grammar, Literature, and Fiction.

The Reading section will carry 20 marks. One passage will have 12 marks' worth of very short-answer type and short-answer type questions. Second passage will carry 8 marks and will have short-answer type questions which should be answered in one or two sentences.

The Creative Writing and Grammar section will carry 30 marks in total. Creative writing questions will carry 22 marks. The grammar portion will carry 8 marks and will be one-word answer type questions or very-short answer type questions.

The Literature section will carry 20 marks. These questions will range from short-answer type to long-answer type question.

The fiction part will carry 10 marks. There will be two questions - one carrying 4 marks and another carrying 6 marks.

CBSE Class 12 English Elective Sample Paper

