CBSE postpones board exams of 86 centres In north east part of Delhi.

Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has postponed board exams scheduled at 86 centres of north east part of Delhi on February 26. The decision by the Board comes after the Delhi High Court asked the CBSE to decide at the earliest on rescheduling Wednesday's board exam at one of the centres in the north-east Delhi where violence related to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act have claimed 10 lives keeping safety of children in view. Justice Rajiv Shakdher had asked the CBSE to take the decision as soon as possible on the exam and convey it to all concerned.

Class 10 students are to appear for English exams on Wednesday, while class 12 students have 'Web Application' and 'Media' paper.

"Based on the request of Directorate of Education, Govt. of Delhi and to avoid inconvenience to students, staff and parents, the Board has decided to postpone the following subject exams scheduled for 26.02 2020 in North East Part of Delhi," the Board said in a statement.

Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia had requested the Board to postpone tomorrow's board exam in view of the deadly clashes in the national capital's northeast.

"Schools in violence-affected Northeast Delhi will remain closed tomorrow. Internal exams have been postponed. CBSE is also requested to postpone tomorrow's board exam," Manish Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

List of centres where exams have been postponed

Details of the exam centres where these exams have been postponed are available at www.cbse.nic.in, the official website of the Board.

“However, the exams in rest of Delhi shall be conducted as scheduled. The next date of exam for affected students will be notified shortly,” the Board said.

Relentless arson, vandalism and stone-throwing has hit Delhi's northeast for more than 24 hours which have claimed 11 lives so far, including that of a cop's. Over 150 have been injured of which 70 have gunshot wounds. Smoke billowed in the air as shops were set ablaze and unruly mobs roamed the streets; violence cut a swathe through many localities including Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh and Karawal Nagar.

Earlier in the day, the court was hearing a plea by private school, Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir at Surya Niketan in East Delhi, and some of its class 10 and 12 students saying the centre allotted to them by the CBSE was 16 km away their school and situated in Chandu Nagar-Karawal Nagar road, one of the violence hit areas.

They said it was hard for them to reach at the centre due to violent clashes and riots in area which have claimed 10 lives so far.

They urged the court to direct the CBSE to change the examination centre from New Sandhya Public School to a centre located in east Delhi district with proper infrastructure and security.

