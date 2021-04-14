'Well Done Modi Ji... Listening To Sound Advice': Congress On CBSE Exams

CBSE board exams: The decision was taken by PM Modi after a meeting with top officials

After the CBSE Class 12 examinations were postponed and Class 10 exams cancelled, the Congress tweeted a "well done Modiji" message for the Prime Minister who took the decision today after a meeting with top officials.

The decision was taken by PM Modi after a meeting with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and other top officials amid growing demands of cancelling or postponing the board exams as coronavirus cases see an unprecedented surge across the country in a deadly second wave.

"Well done Modi ji, listening to sound advice from Shri Rahul Gandhi and Smt Priyanka Gandhi and the Congress party will go a long way in mending our nation. It is our democratic duty to work together for the betterment of our people. It's good to see BJP finally put nation over ego," the Congress tweeted tagging a news report.

PM Modi said in the meeting that "the well being of students has to be the top priority for the government", said a statement. He reportedly also said the Centre would keep in mind the best interests of students, ensuring their health was taken care of but their academic interests were not harmed.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had been rallying for putting off the board exams.

After the announcement, Ms Gandhi tweeted that a decision must be taken for Class 12 too.

"Glad the government has finally cancelled the 10th standard exams however a final decision MUST be taken for the 12th grade too. Keeping students under undue pressure until June makes no sense. It's unfair. I urge the government to decide now," she tweeted.

Glad the government has finally cancelled the 10th standard exams however a final decision MUST be taken for the 12th grade too. Keeping students under undue pressure until June makes no sense.



It's unfair. I urge the government to decide now.#cancelboardexam2021 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 14, 2021

The Uttar Pradesh General Secretary had earlier said it would be "downright irresponsible" of boards like the CBSE to force students to sit for the exams in the circumstances. "Board exams should either be cancelled, rescheduled or arranged in a manner that does not require the physical presence of children at crowded exam centres," she wrote last week.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had also urged the government to postpone or cancel the exams, welcomed the move.

"I am glad that the exams have been cancelled/postponed. This is a great relief for lakhs of students and their parents," he tweeted.

The CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) exams for Class 12, which were to be held from May 4 to June 14, have been postponed, the Education Minister said in tweets. A decision would be taken on them on June 1, he said, adding that students would have at least 15 days' notice before the exams.

On the Class 10 exams, the minister said the results would be prepared "on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board" and any student not satisfied with their marks would be given the chance to take the exam when conditions would allow them.

Over one lakh students and several parents' associations had written to the union government asking for either postponement or online examinations amid a surge in Covid cases.