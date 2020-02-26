CBSE Class 10 English, Class 12 Web Application Exam Today

CBSE is holding English exam for class 10 students today

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the exam for English for class 10 students today and the exam will begin within a time of one hour. Apart from English for class 10 students, the board is also conducting the exam for Web Application, and Media paper today.

While the exam will be held as per the schedule all over the country, the exam has been postponed for 86 exam centres located in North-East Delhi. The decision by the Board came after the Delhi High Court asked the CBSE to decide at the earliest on rescheduling Wednesday's board exam at one of the centres in the north-east Delhi where violence related to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act have claimed 10 lives keeping safety of children in view.

The exam dates for these papers will be announced by the board later. CBSE had started board exams on February 15 with skill-based papers scheduled first. The exam for main electives have only just begun.

This year total 18,89,878 students registered for class 10 exam and 12,06,893 students registered for class 12 exams.

CBSE has made 5376 exam centres for Class 10 and 4983 for Class 12. The number of schools this year for Class 10 is 20398 and 13119 for Class 12 in India. There are 79 exam centres for class 10 and 72 centres in class 12 in foreign schools.

CBSE is expected to announce the board exam results in May. The result date will be announced by the board later.

