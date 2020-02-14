Over 30 Lakh To Appear For CBSE Board Exam 2020

CBSE Board exam 2020: More than 30 lakh students will appear for board exams this year

Right on the heels of CBSE Chairperson, CBSE Secretary too has released a letter ahead of the Board exams which would start tomorrow. The Secretary has lined out the measures taken by CBSE to conduct board exams smoothly. This year, cumulatively, over 30 lakh students would sit for the board exams held by CBSE.

Total 18,89,878 students would sit for class 10 exam and 12,06,893 students would sit for class 12 exams. Among the students who have registered for class 10 exam, 7,88,195 are girls, 11,01,664 are boys and 19 are transgender.

For class 12 board exams, total 12,06,893 students have registered. Out of these, 5,22,819 are girls, 6,84,068 are boys, and 6 students are transgender.

CBSE has made 5376 exam centres for Class 10 and 4983 for Class 12. The number of schools this year for Class 10 is 20398 and 13119 for Class 12 in India. There are 79 exam centres for class 10and 72 centres in class 12 in foreign schools. The number of foreign schools for Class 10 is 193 and 143 for Class 12.

Like last year, this year too, the board has made special arrangements for students with The Total number of candidates under Children With Special Needs (CWSN) categories is 6,844 in class 10 and 3,718 in class 12 in India. The number of registered candidates with Special Needs in Foreign Schools is 216 in Class 10 and 126 in Class 12.

There are a total of 23844 candidates in Class 10 and 16103 in Class 12 appearing from foreign schools. Out of these, 23755 candidates are registered for Class 10 and 15980 for Class 12 from private schools whereas 89 candidates in class 10 and 123 candidates in Class 12 will appear from Kendriya Vidyalayas.

