CBSE Board Exams Begin Next Week

CBSE conducts the annual board exams for 30,000 subject combinations.

CBSE class 10, class 12 board exams are set to begin on February 15. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts the annual theory exams for secondary and senior secondary level students after completing the practical exams. While the class 10 exams will conclude on March 20, the class 12 exams will be held for 45 days and will conclude on March 30.

The Board, one of the biggest in the country, has been proactively working to ensure that students and parents do not face any sort of inconvenience.

Regarding rumors and baseless social media messages on board exams, CBSE has warned that mischievous elements, that are spreading wrong information, can face legal actions if any such incident comes to its notice.

To help students deal with exam stress, the Board has started counselling session. This is the 23rd consecutive year, the Board will provide free of cost psychological counselling to students appearing for board exams.

Teachers have also given valuable suggestions to students to cope with exam anxiety.

"To deal with exam stress, students must follow some valuable tips which include allocating time for breaks, having proper diet & sleep, practicing sample papers," said Alka Kapur, Principal, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi. "One should not compare or assess one's score or performance with friends," she added.

Students are ready for the exam, which is due to begin in 11 days.

"The preparations are in full swing and it is obvious that there is nervousness. Though parents are really supportive, the burden of revision and to score well is always there. At the same time I am feeling confident because of the series of exams that were conducted through the year. In the end, it is best to adopt a strategy of studying the whole year and dedicate time everyday to save yourself from the exam pressure," said a class 10 student from Rohini.

