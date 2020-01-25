CBSE Alerts Students, Parents Against Rumors On Board Exams

CBSE board exams will begin on February 15.

In response to the fake videos and messages on social media regarding the board exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which is preparing for the annual class 10 and 12 board exams, has alerted students and parents. "The Board also appeals to public in general to cooperate with the Board for the smooth conduct of exams 2020 and not to participate in spreading of rumours and not believe baseless information," the CBSE has said in a communique.

CBSE board exams will begin on February 15. Class 10 exams will be held till March 20 and class 12 exams will be held till March 30.

Of the 240 subjects in which the Board conducts the exams at secondary (class 10) and senior secondary (class 12) level, the exam is held for 30,000 subject combinations. CBSE class 10 exam is known as All India Secondary School Exam (AISSE) and the class 12 exam is known as All India Senior School Certificate Exam (AISSCE).

"It is being noticed that that certain unscrupulous elements intend to spread rumors by hosting fake videos/messages on News platforms/ Social Media platforms like YouTube, Face Book, twitter etc. with to spread confusion and panic amongst students, parents, schools and general public," the board said.

"The mischievous elements involved in such activities are hereby warned and advised to restrain themselves from such unlawful activities of spreading rumours. In case, any such information comes to the notice of the CBSE, immediate remedial action as necessary and measures as per provisions of law will be taken by the CBSE," it added.

