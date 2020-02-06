Know About CBSE's Exam Centre Locator App

The application is available on Google Playstore as CBSE ECL app.

CBSE board exams will begin on February 15. Admit cards have been released by the Board and schools have started issuing it. Students should read the admit card details properly. In the admit card, CBSE gives details of the exam centre, subjects, subject code, centre code, etc.

Regarding the exam centre and to locate it easily, the Board has launched an android based mobile app known as Exam Centre Locator App.

The application is available on Google Playstore as CBSE ECL app.

"The Exam Centre Locator App-CBSE ECL APP- is an android based mobile app which can be used by students to locate their examination centre and see the distance between current location and examination centre," the board said.

In its circular released on February 1, CBSE has asked schools to inform students about the app.

The app was launched on February 14, 2019 and till date it has been installed more than 5000 times.

To help students deal with exam stress, the Board has started counselling session. This is the 23rd consecutive year, the Board will provide free of cost psychological counselling to students appearing for board exams.

CBSE conducts the annual board exams for 30,000 subject combinations. This year class 10 exams will conclude on March 20 and the class 12 exams will be held for 45 days and will conclude on March 30.

