CBSE Chairman Pens Words Of Wisdom To Parents, Students Ahead Of Exam

CBSE board exams 2002 will start tomorrow for both classes 10 and 12.

CBSE, ahead of the board exams, released two separate letters addressed to students and parents respectively. The letters are not only full of wisdom for students and parents but have some valuable advice and tips to follow that will help students to face exam with confidence and ease.

In the letter meant for students, CBSE chairperson has called board exams just another milestone, marks in which will not bear any consequence far off in the future. Instead, what will matter is their zeal for life-long learning, and the values and skills they acquire along the way.

For parents, CBSE Chairperson has the message of empowerment for their children.

The Chairperson says that instead of trying to achieve their own aspirations through their child, parents should empower their children to 'face life head-on'. Children should know that success and failure, ups and downs, are a part of life. Parents, who face ups and downs through their life, should not expect their children to be on an upward trajectory.

CBSE board exams will start from tomorrow. The Board had taken the decision to hold class 10 and class 12 annual exams earlier than March last year. In 2019 too, the board exams began in February. The idea was to conclude exams and announce results earlier to leave enough time for college admission process.

The Board exams begin with vocational subjects and then will move on to the main subjects. The exam duration for vocational subjects varies between 2 hours and 3 hours.

The result for CBSE board exam will tentatively be released by the first week of May. The Board will not entertain any queries on the result declaration though.

