CBSE Board 2020 From Tomorrow; 5 Things To Do Before Exam

The month-long 'Pariksha Parv' will begin tomorrow. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin board exams for both classes 10 and 12 tomorrow. The exams are beginning with vocational and skill-based subjects with main papers scheduled for later in the month.

Since the exams start tomorrow, here are a few things students must do today to make their examination experience hassle-free.

1. Even though your examination centre address is mentioned on the admit card, you should still check the exact location of your centre and estimate how much time it will take you to reach the venue from your locations. If possible, visit the exam centre in advance. Parents can use the 'Exam Center Locator App' to get an idea of the exam centre.

2. Students should assemble all the things they need to carry to the exam hall like their admit card, stationery, school id card etc.

3. Read the instructions mentioned on your admit card carefully and abide by the rules.

4. Practice one test before the exam, revise only the important points and then relax. The last day is not for cramming new information but to recharge yourself and your brain before the exam.

5. Hydrate yourself and take proper sleep. Lack of sleep affects your brain's capability to focus, hence sleep should be your priority before the exam day.

