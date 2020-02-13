Empower Your Child To Face Life Head-On: CBSE Chairperson Writes To Parents Ahead Of Board Exams

CBSE Board: More than 50L Class 10 and Class 12 students are set to appear for the exams from February 15

Ahead of the Board exams scheduled to begin next week, the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE chairperson urged the parents to not to achieve their own aspirations through their children, instead, to empower them to face life head-on. To lead the children into become innovators and entrepreneurs, the CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal IAS, in a letter, asked the parents to recognize the unique potential of the child, rather than compare with others.

More than 50 lakh Class 10 and Class 12 students from CBSE-affiliated schools from India and abroad are set to appear for the annual board examinations from February 15.

"Therefore, ensure that your child develops that confidence in your rock-solid support, if ever she needs to cope with adverse situations without being disheartened or disillusioned," the chairperson said.

"With your strong backing, we are sure your child will put in her best in her board exams this year, and not let stress about her future overwhelm her present," she added.

Read: Board Exams 2020: Time Management Tips To Follow During The Exam

Ms Karwal also asked the parents to ensure following things for board exam-appearing students:

- Parents along with their child must check the location of exam centre at least a day prior to the commencement of the examination. To know correct location, the parents can use CBSE Exam Center Locator App (available for Android phones).

CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal IAS.

- Ensure the child goes to the examination center wearing school uniform only, and carrying school ID card.

Read: CBSE Class 10 Board Exam For English On February 26; How To Score High Marks

- The child must reach the examination centre by 9.45 am and definitely before 10.00 am. Please note that entry into the examination center is not permitted after 10.00 AM. To ensure this, the child must leave the residence for examination center keeping in view distance, traffic, VIP Visits in the city, weather conditions, etc.

-Take care that the child is adequately rested on the day of exams and is taking nutritious food throughout.

Read: Basic Vs Standard: CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Paper Marking Scheme Explained

- Check that your child is carrying only - admit card, school Identity Card, Pen, Pencil, Eraser, Scale, Sharpener; all these must be carried in a transparent pouch in which contents are visible from the outside.

- Make doubly sure that the child is not carrying mobile, wallet, purse, etc to the examination center.

- Alert the child to follow all instructions given by invigilators, especially those regarding the method of writing Roll Number in Answer Book.

Read: CBSE Board Exam 2020: Check CBSE Class 12 Sample Question Papers, Marking Schemes Here

- Discuss with the child about the consequences of indulging in unfair means or unethical practises during examination, and make them pledge not to do so.

- Explain to the child and make them commit to not indulge in spreading rumors and not believing in fake videos and messages uploaded on social media.

Read: CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam Preparation Tips By Expert

- Make the child aware of the constant need to maintain discipline in the examination centre.

- If the child comes under Benchmark Disabilities, then be aware that the Board has made provisions for your child as per circular number No. CBSE/COORD/112233/2019 dated 12th April, 2019.

- If your child is a Diabetic, then be aware that the Board has made provisions for your child as per circular number CBSE/Coord/ASC/112567/2046 dated 21.02.2017.

Read: CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam Preparation Tips From Expert

"The most important messaging and work that can be done on a child, is within the walls of your own home. That child of yours is watching you and wants to be just like you. Here is wishing you all the best for treading softly, lovingly, carefully, patiently, encouragingly, ethically with your child and for always being the person that you want your child to be!," Ms Karwal concluded her letter to CBSE examinees with this.

Click here for more Education News

