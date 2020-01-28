CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam Preparation Tips From Expert

CBSE board exams will begin on February 15 for both class 10 and class 12 students.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct class 12 biology exam on March 14. The paper is an important exam for science students and is, majorly, opted by those who wish to pursue a career in medicine or life science subjects. Biology students should be extra careful while remembering one word answers and should know how to label diagrams among other things. They should follow an intensive study routine that can help them during board exams and also while appearing for entrance exams like NEET, All India agriculture admission test, JEE main, etc.

The CBSE Class 12 Biology paper comprises five sections: Section A would consist of multiple choice questions; Section B are 2 marker questions, Section C would have 3 marker questions and Section D would have 5 marker question. Section D is a newly introduced case study section that may have diagram based questions.

CBSE Class 12 Biology will be held on March 14.

NDTV talked to Anita Chandel, HOD Biology, Army Public School Delhi Cantt on how should students prepare for the Biology paper.

To this, she replied, students can easily score good marks if they follow a routine and read and understand the question before answering. She suggests students to revise the syllabus at least thrice before the exam.

For lengthy topics, which are a big issue for Biology students, she suggests using mnemonics, which is basically a pattern of letters, ideas, or associations which assists in remembering something.

She has emphasized on reading NCERT textbooks and has suggested students to practice at least one sample paper per day.

On answer presentation, she suggests to include sub-headings or points, to leave appropriate space between words, sentences, and paragraphs, to be precise.

On time management, she says not to give more time to one marker and two marker questions.

On the long answer type questions she suggests to add a diagram or flowchart to make the answer more presentable.

"Do not take unnecessary pressure. Keep a calm mind and give it your best shot," she has advised students.

