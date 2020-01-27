CBSE Class 12 English Paper Preparation Tips By Experts

CBSE Class 12 exams for main papers will begin next month.

Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, the national level secondary education and certificate examination body, will organise the annual Board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 students from next month. The CBSE Class 12 English paper will be held on February 27 for all registered students.

"First of all, be relaxed and enter exam hall with confidence. Decide which section you are planning to begin with and read passages carefully and under line important points while reading," say Ms Neetu Kapoor (Principal, Army Public School, Delhi Cantt) and Ms Malathi Srinivasan (HoD English, Army Public School, Delhi Cantt).

They also also asked the students to make sure their presentation is neat.

The teachers gave these section-wise tips for the students who are appearing for CBSE Class 12 English paper:

For section B

Keep the following points in mind:

Correct format

Read questions carefully and underline key words in the question.

Break your answers into 3 paragraphs.

For debate clearly mention whether you speak in favour or against

Always end with your suggestions and solutions.

Underline in pencil your value points

Answer in short sentences and in simple language

Do not exceed word limit.

For Section C

Make sure short answers have two value points.

Six mark questions should have 4 to 5 value points.

Write your answers in proper sequence.

Do not leave any question.

Practice time-management and try to finish paper in 2hours and 45 minutes.

- With Inputs from Ms Neetu Kapoor (Principal, Army Public School, Delhi Cantt) and Ms Malathi Srinivasan (HoD English, Army Public School, Delhi Cantt).

Read also:

CBSE Extends Relaxations For Wards Of Armed Forces Personnel

CBSE To Allow Use Of Calculators For Children With Special Needs In Board Exams

CBSE Releases Board Exam Admit Card For Private Candidates

CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper Preparation Tips By Expert

"It's OK, It's Just An Exam": Letter From School Principal Goes Viral

Click here for more Education News