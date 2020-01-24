CBSE Extends Relaxations For Wards Of Armed Forces Personnel

CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams are scheduled to begin from February 15.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to give certain exemptions to the wards of armed forces and para-military forces for the annual class 10 and 12 board exams. Relaxations like changing exam centres, re-scheduling the practical exams for such students in case they have missed it, etc. have been granted to the students.

"In 2020, CBSE has decided to extend relaxations to the wards of Armed Forces and Para-Military forces who are fighting terrorism and left wing extremism, etc. for the country and are martyred in the line of duty during this period," the board has said.

For this year's annual class 10 and 12 exams, which are scheduled to begin from February 15, the CBSE has decided to extend the relaxation.

Schools have been asked to send the requests placed by the students to the concerned regional offices for needful action by January 31.

This decision is an extension of the Board's decision in 2019, which came in the wake of Pulwama terror attack in which 40 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed. In February 2019, the Board had announced to give relaxations to the wards of martyred armed personnel and para-military personnel.

Students who wish to appear in the exam in any offered subject later will be allowed. Those who miss their practical exams can request the school to reschedule it and conduct it later as per the student's convenience by April 2. The board has also allowed the students to change their exam centre and city.

