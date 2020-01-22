CBSE Releases Board Exam Admit Card For Private Candidates

CBSE has released board exam admit card for private candidates

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released board exam admit cards for private candidates. Private students can download their admit card from the official website.

Students have the option to search and download their admit card using either their application number or roll number allotted during any previous year examination or using their name and parents' name as submitted at the time of registration.

The board exam for class 10 students will begin on February 15 and conclude on March 20. The board exam for class 12 students will also begin on February 15 and conclude on March 30.

CBSE Admit Card For Private Candidates: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official CBSE website: cbse.nic.in

Step two: Click on the link for admit card for private candidates.

Step three: Select application number, roll number from a previous year, or candidate's name option.

Step four: Enter the details and submit.

Step five: Download and print admit card.

CBSE Admit Card for Private Candidates: Download Here

After downloading your admit card check that the subjects mentioned are correct and the date of the exam is as mentioned in the date sheet released by CBSE.

Click here for more Education News