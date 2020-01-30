CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam Preparation Tips By Expert

CBSE will conduct class 10 Hindi exam on February 29

CBSE will begin board examination for class 10 students next month. While, every subject has its own set of easy and difficult topics, students often find language and literature subjects difficult to score. Scoring in a language and/or literature paper is not a tough nut to crack. Students need to follow some basic rules while attempting their examination.

We spoke to Ms. Sunita Pandey who is the Hindi and Sanskrit Department Head at DPS Noida. She gave some easy-to-follow tips for students who would be appearing for class 10 Hindi examination on February 29.

1. The question paper pattern for Hindi has been changed. Students should check the new paper pattern from the official CBSE website.

2. While writing answers in the exam, try and attempt questions in the serial number. However, this is not mandatory and you can leave any question to attempt later.

3. If a question has more than one part, then move on to the next part only after attempting all parts of that question.

4. Read the instructions carefully and write your answer accordingly.

5. In case of unread passages, read the passage carefully before answering. These questions can get you full marks if attempted right.

6. In the grammar section, pay attention to proverbs since now this topic carries 4 marks.

7. While attempting textbook-based questions which carry 2 marks, make sure to write at least two important points.

8. In case of questions which carry 5 marks, make sure that you mention five important points and elaborate each point.

9. For creative writing section, stick to the format and follow all the rules.

10. In the writing section, incorporate the hints given in the question. Make sure to make boxes and stick to word-limit when making advertisement on a given topic.

