CBSE Board Exam 2020: Check CBSE Class 12 Sample Question Papers, Marking Schemes Here

CBSE 12th Board exam 2020: CBSEsample papers for various subjects are available at cbseacademic.nic.in.

The annual CBSE board examinations for theory papers are set to begin on February 15

CBSE Board exam 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams from next week. The annual board examinations are set to begin on February 15. CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample question papers were released on the official website of Board's academic activities in October last year. The CBSE sample question papers and marking scheme will give the candidates an idea on how the examination pattern works for each paper. CBSE sample papers for various subjects are available at cbseacademic.nic.in.

The CBSE conducts the annual theory exams for secondary and senior secondary level students after completing the practical exams. 

While the CBSE Class 10 exams will conclude on March 20, the Class 12 exams will be held for 45 days and will conclude on March 30.

CBSE conducts the annual board exams for 30,000 subject combinations.

CBSE Board exam 2020: Sample question papers and marking schemes

Check CBSE Class 12 sample question papers and marking scheme here:

AccountancySQPMS
ArabicSQPMS
AssameseSQPMS
BengaliSQPMS
BharatanatyamSQPMS
BhutiaSQPMS
BiologySQPMS
BiotechnologySQPMS
BodoSQPMS
Business StudiesSQPMS
Carnatic MelodicSQPMS
Carnatic PercussionSQPMS
Carnatic VocalSQPMS
Commercial ArtSQPMS
ChemistrySQPMS
Computer Science - NewSQPMS
Computer Science - OldSQPMS
Dance ManipuriSQPMS
EconomicsSQPMS
Engg. GraphicSQPMS
English CoreSQPMS
English ElectiveSQPMS
EntrepreneurshipSQPMS
FrenchSQPMS
GeographySQPMS
GermanSQPMS
GujaratiSQPMS
Hindi AichhikSQPMS
Hindi AdhaarSQPMS
HistorySQPMS
Hindustani Music (Melodic)SQPMS
Hindustani Music (Percussion)SQPMS
Hindustani Music (Vocal)SQPMS
Home ScienceSQPMS
Informatics Practices - NewUpdated SQPUpdated MS
Informatics Practices - OldSQPMS
JapaneseSQPMS
KannadaSQPMS
KashmiriSQPMS
KathakSQPMS
KathakaliSQPMS
KuchipudiSQP
Legal StudiesSQPMS
LepchaSQPMS
LimbooSQPMS
MalayalamSQPMS
MarathiSQPMS
MathematicsSQPMS
MizoSQPMS
ManipuriSQPMS
NCCSQPMS
NepaliSQPMS
OdiaSQPMS
OdissiSQPMS
PaintingSQPMS
GraphicSQPMS
SculptureSQPMS
PersianSQPMS
Physical EducationSQPMS
PhysicsSQPMS
Pol. ScienceSQPMS
PsychologySQPMS
PunjabiSQPMS
RussianSQPMS
SindhiSQPMS
SociologySQPMS
SpanishSQPMS
Sanskrit CoreSQPMS
Sanskrit ElectiveSQPMS
TamilSQPMS
TangkhulSQPMS
Telangana TeluguSQPMS
TeluguSQPMS
TibetanSQPMS
Urdu CoreSQPMS
Urdu ElectiveSQPMS

