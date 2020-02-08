CBSE Board Exam 2020: Check CBSE Class 12 Sample Question Papers, Marking Schemes Here

The annual CBSE board examinations for theory papers are set to begin on February 15

CBSE Board exam 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams from next week. The annual board examinations are set to begin on February 15. CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample question papers were released on the official website of Board's academic activities in October last year. The CBSE sample question papers and marking scheme will give the candidates an idea on how the examination pattern works for each paper. CBSE sample papers for various subjects are available at cbseacademic.nic.in.

The CBSE conducts the annual theory exams for secondary and senior secondary level students after completing the practical exams.

While the CBSE Class 10 exams will conclude on March 20, the Class 12 exams will be held for 45 days and will conclude on March 30.

CBSE conducts the annual board exams for 30,000 subject combinations.

CBSE Board exam 2020: Sample question papers and marking schemes

Check CBSE Class 12 sample question papers and marking scheme here:

