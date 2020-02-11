CBSE Class 10 Board Exam For English On February 26; How To Score High Marks

CBSE class 10 board exam for English will be held on February 26

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct class 10 examination for English (Language and Literature) paper on February 26, 2020. English is considered to be a scoring paper if prepared rightly. The theory paper will be of 80 marks. The paper will assess a student's skills in reading English, writing, grammatical knowledge, and knowledge of the prescribed text.

The paper will have three sections - Reading, Writing and Grammar, and Literature.

Reading Section will have two unseen passages. There will eight objective type questions based on a factual passage. There will be four short answer type questions based on a discursive passage. The key o scoring good in this section is to read the passage carefully and take note of the key words. Read the passage-based questions carefully. These questions can fetch full marks, given the student gives to-the-point answer.

Second section will combine writing and grammar parts. The writing part will have a letter-writing question carrying 8 marks. Another question will require a student to write a short story in 150-200 words and will carry 10 marks. The short story must be weaved around the cues given in the question and should follow the outline provided. The questions based on Grammar can also fetch full marks. These questions will be of 'fill in the blanks', 'editing or omission', and 'sentence reordering or sentence transformation'.

Literature part will carry 30 marks. This section also has the potential to fetch full marks if the student reads the textbook carefully. When writing long answers, stick to a format complete with introduction, explanation, and a conclusion.

While appearing for the English paper, class 10 students should strictly adhere to word limit given with every question. Students often ignore the instructions given in the question paper which costs them some marks.

