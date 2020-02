CBSE Postpones Tomorrow's Exam For 80 Centres In North East Delhi

CBSE has postponed tomorrow's board exams for 80 exam centres in North East Delhi

Taking cognizance of the situation in Delhi, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to postpone the board exams scheduled tomorrow for exam centres located in North East part of Delhi. The Board had scheduled exam for English paper, both core and elective, tomorrow.

For February 27, the board has postponed exam for 80 exam centres. CBSE has not scheduled any exam for class 10 tomorrow. Students can check the list of exam centres where the exam has been postponed from the CBSE website, or CBSE's social media handles.

The board had, earlier, postponed exams that were scheduled today, i.e. on February 26 as well. The board had notified later in the day yesterday that exams for 86 exam centres will be held at a later date. The decision by the Board came after the Delhi High Court asked the CBSE to decide at the earliest on rescheduling Wednesday's board exam at one of the centres in the north-east Delhi where violence related to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has cost life and property.

On February 26, the board had scheduled exam for English paper for class 10 students and for Web Application, and Media papers for class 12 students. The new dates for these papers will be announced by the board later.

CBSE board exams for the year began on February 15 with skill-based papers. This year total 18,89,878 students registered for class 10 exam and 12,06,893 students registered for class 12 exams.

List of centres where exams have been postponed:

List of Centres of class XII Exam Scheduled on 27.02.2020 to be Postponed S. No. Centre No. CENTRE_NAME Centre

District 1 2539 ST.LAWRENCE PUB SCH DILSHAD GARDEN DELHI NORTH-EAST 2 2540 ARWACHIN INT. SCHOOL PKT-B DILSHAD GARDEN DELHI NORTH-EAST 3 2541 SIDDHARTH INT. PUBLIC SCHOOL DILSHAD GARDEN DLI NORTH-EAST 4 2542 QUEEN GLOBAL INT SCH DILSHAD GARDEN DELHI NORTH-EAST 5 2544 HINDON PUB SCH B-3/411 33 FOOTA RD HARSH VHR DL NORTH-EAST 6 2693 GOVT BOYS SR SEC SCHOOL NEW SEEMA PURI DELHI NORTH-EAST 7 2694 GOVT BOYS SEC SCHOOL GH BLOCK OLD SIMAPURI DELHI NORTH-EAST 8 2719 GOVT BOYS SEC SCH F1 F11 NAND NAGARI EXTN DL NORTH-EAST 9 2721 GOVT SARVODAYA BAL VIDYALAYA E-BLK NAND NAGRI DL NORTH-EAST 10 2537 GREENWAY MODERN SCH DILSHAD GARDEN DELHI NORTH-EAST 11 2538 NUTAN VIDYA MANDIR SSS DILSHAD GARDEN DELHI NORTH-EAST 12 2685 GOVT BOYS SS SCH J&K BLK DILSHAD GARDEN DELHI NORTH-EAST 13 2686 GOVT SARVODAYA BAL VIDYALAYA DILSHAD GARDEN DLI NORTH-EAST 14 2687 MOTI RAM MEM GLS S S S P&N PKT DILSHAD GARDEN DL NORTH-EAST 15 2699 GOVT GIRLS S S SCH W JYOTI NGR SHAHDARA DLI NORTH-EAST 16 2720 GOVT BOYS S S SCH JANTA FLATS NAND NAGRI DLI NORTH-EAST 17 2722 GOVT BOYS SR SEC SCH A-BLOCK NAND NAGRI DELHI NORTH-EAST 18 2723 B P GOVT SARVODAYA BOYS SSS B-BLK NAND NAGRI DLI NORTH-EAST 19 2724 RAJKIYA PRATIBHA VIKAS VIDYALAYA NAND NAGRI DLI NORTH-EAST 20 2526 HANSRAJ SMARAK SCH OPP.PKT-E DILSHAD GARDEN N DL EAST 21 2543 DAV PUB SCH PKT-C LIG FLATS EAST OF LONI RD DL NORTH-EAST 22 2695 GOVT GIRLS SR SEC SCHOOL SABOLI DELHI NORTH-EAST 23 2705 GOVT BOYS SR SEC SCH VIJAY PARK MAUJPUR DELHI NORTH-EAST 24 2707 GOVT BOYS SR SEC SCHOOL EAST GOKALPUR LONI RD DL NORTH-EAST 25 2708 GOVT BOYS SR SEC SCHOOL NO 1 GHONDA DELHI NORTH-EAST 26 2709 GOVT BOYS SR SEC SCH GOKALPUR VILLAGE DELHI NORTH-EAST 27 2710 GOVT BOYS SR SEC SCHOOL GOKAL PURI DELHI NORTH-EAST 28 2711 C R GOVT SARVOD KANYA VIDYALAYA NO 2 GHONDA DL NORTH-EAST 29 2713 DR ZAKIR HUSAIN MEMORIAL S S S JAFRABAD DELHI NORTH-EAST 30 2714 SARVODAYA BAL VIDYALAYA JAFRABAD DLI NORTH-EAST 31 2725 CR DAS GOVT.SARVODAYA GIRLS SSS NEW SEELAMPUR DL NORTH-EAST 32 2728 GOVT BOYS SR SECONDARY SCHOOL NEW USMANPUR DELHI NORTH-EAST 33 2546 VICTORIA PUB SR SEC SCH BRIJPURI WAZIRABAD RD DL NORTH-EAST 34 2548 SARDAR PATEL PUB SR SEC SCH KARAWAL NAGAR DLI NORTH-EAST 35 2551 MRL SR SEC SCH 319 PRAKASH VIHAR KARAWAL NGR DLI NORTH-EAST 36 2553 NEW SANDHYA PUB SCH CHANDU NGR KARAWAL NGR RD DL NORTH-EAST 37 2715 GOVT BOYS SR SEC SCH KARAWAL NAGAR DELHI NORTH-EAST 38 2717 GOVT SARVODAYA BAL VIDYALAYA KHAJURI KHAS DELHI NORTH-EAST 39 2718 GOVT.BOYS SEC SCHOOL MUSTAFABAD DELHI NORTH-EAST 40 2688 GOVT GIRLS SR SEC SCHOOL SUNDER NAGARI DELHI NORTH-EAST 41 2681 PT MMM GOVT SARVODAYA BOYS S S S BRAHMPURI DELHI NORTH-EAST 42 2682 GOVT BOYS SENIOR SEC SCHOOL BRAHAMPURI DELHI NORTH-EAST 43 2683 GOVT BOYS SENIOR SEC SCHOOL BRAHM PURI DLI NORTH-EAST 44 2700 GOVT BOYS SR SEC SCHOOL BABARPUR SHAHDARA DLI NORTH-EAST 45 2706 R D J K GOVT BOYS SR SEC SCH BHAJAN PURA DLI NORTH-EAST 46 2732 GOVT. BOYS SR SECONDARY SCHOOL SONIA VIHAR DELHI NORTH-EAST 47 2733 GOVT.BOYS SR SECONDARY SCHOOL TUKHMEERPUR DELHI NORTH-EAST 48 2734 GOVT BOYS SR SEC SCHOOL NO-2 TUKHMIR PUR DL NORTH-EAST 49 2738 GOVT BOYS SR SEC SCH 1 C-BLK YAMUNA VIHAR DLI NORTH-EAST 50 2535 NAVJEEWAN ADARSH PUB SCHOOL GAUTAM PURI DLI NORTH-EAST 51 2536 LITTLE FLOWERS PUB SSS SHIVAJI PK SHAHDARA DL NORTH-EAST 52 2545 SIDDHARTH INTL PUB. SCH LONI RD SHAHDARA DLI NORTH-EAST 53 2704 S K V DDA FLAT EAST LONI ROAD SHAHDARA DELHI NORTH-EAST 54 2726 GOVT GIRLS SR SEC SCHOOL NO 2 NEW SEELAMPUR DEL NORTH-EAST 55 2727 GOVT BOYS SEC SCH MARGINAL BAND N. SEELAMPUR DLI NORTH-EAST 56 2730 GOVT BOYS SR SEC SCH SHASTRI PARK DELHI NORTH-EAST 57 2731 SARVODAYA KANYA VIDYALAYA SHASTRI PARK DL NORTH-EAST 58 2735 N G R GOVT SARVO BOYS SSS GAUTAMPURI USMANPUR DL NORTH-EAST 59 2659 GOVT SARVODAYA GIRLS SSS-1 B N NGR SHAHDARA DLI East 60 2547 GYANDEEP VIDYA BHAWAN SR SEC SCH YAMUNA VIHAR DL NORTH-EAST 61 2550 NAVYUG HAPPY PUB SCH MUKAND VIHAR KARAWAL NGR DL NORTH-EAST 62 2684 GOVT GIRLS SR SEC SCHOOL DAYALPUR DELHI NORTH-EAST 63 2692 GOVT CO-ED SR SEC SCHOOL NEW JAFRABAD DELHI NORTH-EAST 64 2716 GOVT BOYS SR. SEC SCHOOL KHAJOORI KHAS DELHI NORTH-EAST 65 2736 G SARV BAL VIDYALAYA NO-1 B-BLK YAMUNA VIHAR DL NORTH-EAST 66 2737 G. SARVODAYA BAL VID NO.2 B-BLOCK YAMUNA VIH DLI NORTH-EAST 67 2739 GOVT BOYS SR SEC SCH-2 C-BLK YAMUNA VIHAR DLI NORTH-EAST 68 2740 RAJKIYA PRATIBHA VIKAS VID. YAMUNA VIHAR DELHI NORTH-EAST 69 2660 GOVT BOYS SR. SEC. SCH VISHWAS NAGAR DL East 70 2689 GOVT BOYS SEC. SCH. G.T. ROAD SHAHDARA DELHI NORTH-EAST 71 2690 GOVT BOYS SR SEC SCHOOL MANDOLI DELHI NORTH-EAST 72 2691 GOVT GIRLS SR SEC SCHOOL MANDOLI EXTN DELHI NORTH-EAST 73 2698 GOVT BOYS SR SEC SCH NO 2 MANSROVER PARK DLI NORTH-EAST 74 2701 GOVT BOYS SR SEC SCH SHIVAJI PRK SHAHDARA DLI NORTH-EAST 75 2702 GOVT BOYS SR SEC SCH GT RD SHAHDARA DELHI NORTH-EAST 76 2703 GANDHI MEMO GOVT SARVODAYA BOYS SSS SHAHDARA DL NORTH-EAST 77 2658 GOVT GIRLS SR SEC SCHOOL KANTI NAGAR DELHI East 78 2619 GOVT SARVODAYA GIRLS SSS NO 1 GANDHI NGR DLI East 79 2620 GOVT SARVODAYA BAL VIDYALAYA GANDHI NAGAR DELHI East 80 2621 R S KANYA VID.SHANKAR NAGAR (GANDHI NAGAR) DELHI East

