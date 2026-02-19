CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2026: Essential Last-Minute Tips + Sample Paper Download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams have begun, and the Class 10 English exam is scheduled for February 21. With the English exam just around the corner, students are rushing to revise effectively to secure good marks. Experts advise focusing on key areas and using smart strategies for last-minute preparation.

The Class 10 English question paper comprises 11 compulsory questions, divided into three sections. Section A focuses on Reading Skills, Section B on Grammar and Creative Writing Skills, and Section C on the Literature Textbook. Students are required to attempt questions according to the specific instructions given for each part. Section A and Section B carry 20 marks each, while Section C is worth 40 marks.

Important Sections Require Your Attention:

The CBSE English exam divides into four essential components which include Reading Writing Grammar and Literature. Students need to spend more time studying sections which have higher weight in assessment. The reading passage needs careful examination to find the essential terms which connect directly to the main idea. Writing practice should include letters articles essays and emails because these skills will help save time during the testing process. Students should practice all grammar points which they need to know for future assessments because tenses and prepositions and reported speech will appear in their tests. Students should study literature by reviewing all main characters and important events and crucial moral teachings from each chapter and poem.

Effective Shortcuts Should Be Used:

Experts recommend that students create a brief formula sheet which contains essential grammar rules and writing guidelines. Students can use this method to find important lines in poems and chapters which will help them remember content during the test. Students who learn three powerful vocabulary words from each lesson will improve their reading comprehension and writing abilities for their tests.

Time Management Is The Most Important Aspect:

Students should allocate their time by spending 20 to 25 minutes on reading 30 minutes for writing 15 to 20 minutes for grammar and the remainder for literature. Students should not exceed their time limit when answering one particular question. Students should start with the easiest questions which will help them achieve their highest potential score.

Practice leads to building confidence:

Students need to practice writing one essay and one letter and one article to gain confidence before the examination. The use of simple language which maintains sentence structure becomes essential. Experts emphasise that students should maintain their composure while sleeping properly the night before their test and studying only essential information during their exam preparation.