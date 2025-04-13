CBSE Board Result 2025: How To Access Class 10, 12 Scorecards On DigiLocker

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2025 Date: The Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 and 12 board exam results for 2025 soon. Though the official date and time are yet to be announced, the results will likely be released around mid to late May following the previous trends. This year, the CBSE Class 10 board exams concluded on March 18, while the Class 12 exams ended on April 4.

Once announced the, students will be able to check their results on the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in. The results will also be available on NDTV education portal.

Previous years' result dates

Year CBSE Result Date

2024 May 13

2023 May 12

2022 July 22

CBSE Class 10 & 12 Results 2025: How To Check

Go to the CBSE's official results portal, results.cbse.nic.in

Select the link for "CBSE 10th Result 2025" or "CBSE 12th Result 2025"

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and the security code shown on the screen.

Submit the details, your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the result and take a print out for future use

How To Check CBSE Results 2025 On DigiLocker?

Open your browser and go to the official DigiLocker website - digilocker.gov.in.

Choose your class - either Class 10 or Class 12.

Enter the necessary information such as your school code, roll number, and the 6-digit security PIN given by your school.

Once all fields are filled, click on the "Next" button.

An OTP (One-Time Password) will be sent to your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP and hit "Submit" to continue.

After the system verifies your credentials, your DigiLocker account will be activated.

Click on "Go to DigiLocker account" to access your dashboard.

Your CBSE Board Result 2025 will be available under the documents section.

If you've already registered on DigiLocker using your mobile number, just confirm your details and click on "Go to DigiLocker account" to view your documents directly.

CBSE Class 10 And 12 Results 2024

In 2024, a total of 22,51,812 students registered for the exams. Of these, 22,38,827 appeared, and 20,95,467 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 93.60%.

Ways To Access CBSE Results

Official Websites:

CBSE will host the results online in technical collaboration with NIC and NeGD, Government of India. Students can access their results on the following websites:

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

Mobile Apps (Available on Android and iOS):

DigiLocker App:

Students can download the DigiLocker app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to access their digital certificates.

UMANG App:

The UMANG app is available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for result access.

Digital Academic Documents via DigiLocker:



CBSE will make available digital academic documents - including mark sheets, migration certificates, and skill certificates (where applicable) - through its digital academic repository Parinam Manjusha at cbse.digitallocker.gov.in, immediately after the results are declared.

Students and parents are advised to keep checking the official CBSE platforms for timely updates on the result announcement.