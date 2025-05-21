Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result To Be Out On May 22 At 5PM, Check Direct Link

RBSE 12th Result 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) will declare the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) result on May 22, 2025 at around 5PM. Once announced, students will be able to check their board results by visiting the official website of the Rajasthan board, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Those who took the Rajasthan Board class 12th exams can access their results and download scorecards by using their login credentials such as roll number on the result portal, shortly after the declaration of the result. The RBSE 12th board exams were conducted between March 6 and April 9.

RBSE Class 12 Result 2025: Steps To Download

Go to the official website of BSER, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, navigate to the ‘News Update' section.

Under this section, click on the link titled ‘Examination Results - 2025'.

Select ‘Senior Secondary (Science) - 2025 Result', ‘Senior Secondary (Commerce) - 2025 Result', or ‘Senior Secondary (Arts) - 2025 Result', as applicable.

Enter your roll number and click on the ‘Submit' button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Rajasthan 12th Board Result 2025: Details On Scorecards

The marksheet will include the following details:

Candidate's Name

Father's and Mother's Name

Name of School/Centre

Subject-wise marks

Final Result (Marks and Percentage)

Division Obtained

Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2025: Scrutiny

Candidates dissatisfied with their Class 12 results will have the option to apply for rechecking.