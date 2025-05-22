Advertisement
4 minutes ago

Rajasthan Board 12 Results Live Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the class 12 results today, May 22 at 3 PM. Once declared, students will be able to check their results and download their scorecards by visiting the official website of Rajasthan board, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan class 12  board exams were held from March 6 to April 7, 2025.

RBSE Board Result 2025 Live: How To Download Your Result?

  • Visit the official website of Rajasthan board, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Go to the "News Update" section.
  • Click on "Examination Results-2025".
  • Select 'Senior Secondary (Science) - 2025 Result', 'Senior Secondary (Commerce) - 2025 Result', or 'Senior Secondary (Arts) - 2025 Result', as applicable.
  • Enter your login credentials like roll number, date of birth etc.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download your result for future reference.

RBSE 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Last Year's Statistics

  • Commerce stream students led with a 98.95 per cent pass rate, followed by Science at 97.73 per cent and Arts at 96.88 per cent.
  • Girls outperformed boys in Science, achieving a 98.90 per cent pass rate compared to 97.08 per cent for boys. 
  • Shahpura district recorded the highest overall performance with a 99.35 per cent pass rate. Out of 2,58,071 students, 2,52,205 passed the Class 12 exam.

 Here are the Live Updates for Rajasthan Class 12 board result:

May 22, 2025 08:11 (IST)
Rajasthan 12th Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Where To Check Result?

Once released, students will be able to check their Rajasthan board class 12 result on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

May 22, 2025 07:47 (IST)
Rajasthan 12th Result 2025 LIVE Updates: When Were The Exams Conducted?

The Rajasthan class 12 board exams were held from March 6 to April 7, 2025.

May 22, 2025 07:36 (IST)
Rajasthan 12th Result 2025 LIVE Updates: When Will The Result Be Declared?

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the class 12 results today at 3 PM.

Rajasthan 12th Result Live, Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results 2025, RBSE Class 12 Results 2025 LIVE
