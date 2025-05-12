Rajasthan Board Results 2025: How To Check Your Result? Details Here

Rajasthan Board Results 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) is expected to announce the result for Class 10 and 12 soon. BSER conducted the exams from March 6 to April 7,2025 for Class 12 and from March 6 to April 4,2025 for Class 10. Over 20 lakh students appeared for the Rajasthan board exams, this year and the result is expected to be announced before May 20,2025.

Rajasthan Board Results 2025: Where and How to check your result?

Once the result is declared, students can visit the official website of the Rajasthan board rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to check their results.

Rajasthan Board Results 2025: How to check your result?

Visit the official website of RBSE, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the link available for Class 10 or Class 12 RBSE Result 2025

Enter your roll number

Click on the Submit button.

RBSE Result for the respective class will appear on the screen

Rajasthan Board Results 2025: Passing Percentages for 2024

In 2024, the overall passing percentage for RBSE Class 10 was recorded at 93.03 per cent. Around 92.64 per cent of the boys qualified the exam, while 93.46 per cent of girls passed the exam, girls outperforming boys. Nidhi Jain had topped the exam by scoring 598 out of 600 or 99.67 per cent in Class 10.

In the 2024 RBSE Class 12 Rajasthan Board examinations, the overall pass percentage was 94 per cent. Specifically, the pass percentages for each stream were: Arts (96.88 per cent), Science (97.73 per cent), and Commerce (98.95 per cent).

Students can keep visiting the the official website of Rajasthan board, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in for updates regarding the Rajasthan board 2025 results.