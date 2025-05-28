Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2025 Releasing Today: When, Where, How To Check

BSER Rajasthan Class 10th Result 2025: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) is all set to declare the Class 10 results today. According to media reports, the results will be announced at around 4 PM. Once declared, students will be able to check their results by visiting the board's official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The announcement will be made by the state's Education Minister, Madan Dilawar, via video conferencing from the Department of Information Technology & Communication (DoIT) room at the Kota Collectorate, which is connected to the Board's office in Ajmer.

Board Secretary Kailash Chandra Sharma informed that all preparations for releasing the results have been completed. This year, a total of 10,96,085 students registered for the Class 10 exam, conducted from March 6 to April 4. The exams were held in a single shift-from 8.30AM to 11.45AM.

Rajasthan RBSE Class 10th Result 2025: How To Download Marksheet

Go to the BSER's official website.

Click on the Class 10 result link.

Enter your roll number and other required credentials.

Submit the details; your result will appear on the screen.

Check and save the result sheet for future reference.

Rajasthan RBSE Class 10th Result 2025: Other Ways to Check Result

Apart from the official website, students can also check their results via SMS and DigiLocker, where digital scorecards will be made available.

Rajasthan RBSE Class 10th Result 2025: Details Mentioned On Marksheet



The online marksheet will include:

Student's Name and Roll Number

Date of Birth

Subject-wise Marks

Total Score & Grade

Pass/Fail Status

In case of any discrepancies, students are advised to reach out to the board's official contact channels.

Supplementary Exam

Students who fail in one or two subjects can appear for supplementary exams, which will be held later this year. The schedule will be released after the main exam results are declared.

How Class 10 students performed last year?

A total of 93.03% of students passed the BSER Class 10 secondary exam last year. Girls outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 93.46%, compared to 92.64% among boys.

Out of the 10,60,751 students registered for the RBSE Class 10 exam last year, 10,39,895 appeared, and 9,67,392 passed.

Rajasthan RBSE Class 10th Result 2025: Pass Percentage Trends



RBSE Class 10 pass percentages over the years: