Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2025 At 5PM: All Key Details You Need To Know

Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is all set to declare the Class 12 results today at 5PM. Once announced, students will be able to check their results and download their scorecards by visiting the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajeduboard.nic.in. This year, the Class 12 board exams were conducted from March 6 to April 7, with over 8 lakh students appearing.

RBSE Board Result 2025 Live: How To Download Your Result

Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Board - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Go to the "News Update" section.

Click on "Examination Results - 2025".

Select 'Senior Secondary (Science) - 2025 Result', 'Senior Secondary (Commerce) - 2025 Result', or 'Senior Secondary (Arts) - 2025 Result', as applicable.

Enter your login credentials, such as roll number and date of birth.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your result for future reference.

Rajasthan 12th Board Result 2025: Details On Scorecards

Candidate's Name

Father's and Mother's Name

Name of School/Centre

Subject-wise Marks

Final Result (Marks and Percentage)

Division Obtained

The marksheet available on the official website after the declaration of results will be provisional in nature. A few days later, students will have to visit their schools to collect original marksheets.

Those who fail in one or more subjects will be allowed to appear for supplementary exams to improve their scores. Students dissatisfied with their marks will have the option to apply for rechecking of their answer sheets. The schedule for supplementary exams and the re-evaluation process will be announced shortly after the results are declared.

In 2024, girls outperformed boys in the Science stream, with a pass percentage of 98.90%, compared to 97.08% for boys.