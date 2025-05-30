Rajasthan Board Class 5 Result To Be Declared At 12.30PM, Here's How To Check

Rajasthan Board Class 5 Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is all set to declare the Class 5 annual exam results today at 12.30PM. The board will announce the result through an official press conference led by the Minister of Education and Panchayati Raj, Madan Dilawar. Once announced, students will be able to check their results and download their marksheets from the official website - rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in. This year, the RBSE Class 5 exams were conducted between April 7 and April 17.

RBSE Class 5th Result 2025: Official Websites To Check

The results will be available on the following portals:

rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in

rajshaladarpan.nic.in

RBSE Class 5th Result 2025: How To Check Online

Visit the official Shala Darpan portal - rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the link titled "Class 5 Result 2025" on the homepage

Enter the required details such as roll number, registration number, and date of birth

Click on the Submit button

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for future reference

What Details Will Marksheet Include?

The marksheet will include the following details:

Student's name and roll number

Father's and mother's names

School name and district

Subject-wise marks

Total marks and pass/fail status

Alternative ways To Check Results:

Apart from the official website, in case of high traffic on the Shala Darpan portal, students can also access the result through the following alternative methods:

SMS services

DigiLocker portal

RBSE 5th Result 2025: How To Check Result Through SMS

Open the SMS app of your phone.

Type: RESULT RAJ5 (your roll number)

Send the message to 56263.

Once the message sent, you will receive your RBSE Class 5 Result 2025 through SMS.

It is to be noted that the digital marksheets issued for the RBSE Class 5th result will be provisional. Students must visit their respective schools to collect the final, official marksheets.