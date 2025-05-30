Rajasthan Board Class 5 Result 2025 Out, 97.47% Students Pass, Check Direct Link

RBSE Class 5th Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the Class 5 annual exam 2025 result. Overall, 97.47 per cent of students passed the exam. Girls outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 97.66 per cent compared to 97.29 per cent among boys. The results were officially declared by the Minister of Education and Panchayati Raj, Madan Dilawar. Students can check their results and download their marksheets from the official websites - rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in and rajshaladarpan.nic.in. This year, the RBSE Class 5 exams were held from April 7 to April 17.

RBSE Class 5th Result 2025: How To Check Results

Visit the official Shala Darpan portal - rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the link titled "Class 5 Result 2025" on the homepage

Enter the required details such as roll number, registration number, and date of birth

Click on the Submit button

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Alternative ways To Check Results:

Apart from the official website, in case of high traffic on the Shala Darpan portal, students can also access the result through the following alternative methods:

RBSE 5th Result 2025: How To Check Result Through SMS

Open the SMS app of your phone.

Type: RESULT RAJ5 (your roll number)

Send the message to 56263.

Once the message sent, you will receive your RBSE Class 5 Result 2025 through SMS.

It is to be noted that the digital marksheets issued for the RBSE Class 5th result are provisional. Students must visit their respective schools to collect the final, official marksheets.